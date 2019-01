Trump has met his match in congresswoman Rashida Tlaib

ed note–yet another glaring example of the incurable stupidity of Gentiles when it comes to dealing with the ‘JQ’.

That Tlaib was being set up as a major stage prop in creating (or at east maintaining an already existing) narrative which Judea, Inc needed was obvious to a blind man from a mile away. If she had been a Palestinian and very pro-Trump, her chances of winning that Congressional seat would have been so statistically low that the number of zeros to the right of the decimal point would have been in the triple digits. With her now infamous ‘gonna impeach the MF’ statement that will continue ringing in the ears of 300 million Americans for years to come, she will be used as THE FACE in (mis) representing the entire Palestinian paradigm and as the chosen ‘fall gal’ if/when Judea, Inc succeeds in getting Trump removed from office.

Not that any of this registers as much as an eyelash to all those who have allowed themselves to get ‘caught up’ in the moment of the ‘1st Palestinian’ being elected to the US Congress, as effusive rapturous praise has arisen like a thunderstorm over her wearing her ‘traditional Palestinian dress’ and swearing her oath of office on the Qu’ran. Everyone watch now as Tlaib becomes THE face of not only anti-Trumpism in the HoR (allowing those powerful Jews sitting as heads of the various powerful committees to do their dirty work while Tlaib gets all the attention (and blame) from the right wing base which serves as the electrical current in fueling and maintaining the ‘clash of civilizations’ which Israel must have) but as well, a major gear in the machinery to stop Trump’s planned ‘Ultimate Peace Deal’, leaving Israel with the opportunity to say, once again, that it is the Palestinians who don’t want peace.

As we like to say here often, no one ever accused ‘them’ of being stupid.

Newsweek

The Democratic lawmaker who sparked controversy for her use of a profane epithet to describe President Donald Trump has defended her stance. On Thursday, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib told supporters it was time to “impeach the motherfucker,” referring to the president.

“‘Look, Mama, you won. Bullies don’t win,'” Tlaib said, quoting her son. “And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t, because we’re gonna go in there and impeach the motherfucker.'” Her remarks were made at a reception held just hours after she became one of the first two Muslim women to be sworn in as members of Congress.

Trump described Tlaib’s comments as “highly disrespectful” to the U.S. “I thought her comments were disgraceful,” the President said during a press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Friday afternoon.

“This is a person I don’t know, I assume she’s new. I think she dishonored herself and dishonored her family using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there.”

However, the 42-year-old attorney defiantly stood by her comments on Friday, suggesting Trump had finally come across someone not afraid of firing verbal shots at him.

“I think President Trump has met his match,” she was quoted as saying by Detroit NBC-affiliate Local 4. “It’s probably exactly how my grandmother, if she was alive, would say it. Obviously, I am a member of Congress and things that I say are elevated on a national level, and I understand that very clearly.”

Tlaib’s words and Trump’s subsequent reply immediately went viral, but the Michigan representative insisted her message, rather than the language, should have been the main topic of conversation. She was also eager to point out using what she described as “colorful” language should not overshadow her commitment to her state, nor her criticism of the president.

“I am very passionate, and I grew up in an incredibly beautiful, urban community—the city of Detroit—born and raised,” she explained. “We say colorful things in interesting ways, but I tell you, the president of the United States is my focus. The residents back home are my focus.”

On Thursday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended Tlaib’s comments, suggesting they were no worse than some of the remarks Trump has made since winning the race to the White House in 2016.

“I don’t like that language, I wouldn’t use that language, but I wouldn’t establish any language standards for my colleagues,” Pelosi told MSNBC. “But I don’t think it’s anything worse than what the president has said.”