‘Jewish terror more dangerous than Arab terror’

‘Attacks by Jewish youths on Arabs undermines Israel’s legitimacy,’ says National Security Advisor Yaakov Amidror.

ed note–and once again, there you have it, ladies and Gentile-men, straight from the horse’s mouth–High-profile arrests of terrorist Jews, as well as all the other theatrics to whih the world is witness on a daily basis is only done as part of the ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’ protocol that drives all Judaic/Zionist behavior and political posturing.

What is at stake of course is the threat that the recent murder of the Palestinian mother by terrorist Jooz facilitates in pulling the veil away from the entire ‘Joosh state’ presentation, causing the Goyim–whose money, ‘prayers’ and political support represent the lifeblood sustaining and supporting this political vampire–to better understand exactly what kind of evil it is in which they have invested their capital.

And, no, these ‘yoots’ who stoned to death this Palestinian wife and mother were not acting in contravention to the teachings of the Torah, as many defenders of the Joos (as well as various species of Christian addicts of the Old Testament) are apt to claim. As yeshiva students (undoubtedly bearing names such as Moses, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Samuel, Joshua, David, etc) they–better than anyone else–know exactly what it is that their religion teaches in clear, distinct and unequivocal protocols as outlined within those ‘holy’ books making up the Torah concerning exactly what is to be done to those non-Jews who pollute and desecrate the purity of the ‘promised land’, to wit-

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

In sum, it is all about the collective Gentile mind and where it goes given what kind of information it samples. ‘Arab’ terrorism against Jews = sympathy, more money, and more political support, while Jewish terrorism against Gentiles = REVELATION.

Israel National News

Former Israeli National Security Advisor Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yaakov Amidror warned of the existential threat that “Jewish terrorism” poses to the Jewish state, warning that attacks by Jewish youths on Arabs in Judea and Samaria were potentially more damaging to Israel than Arab terrorism.

Speaking with Radio 103FM on Wednesday, Amidror responded to allegations against a group of Israeli teenagers arrested recently in connection with the death of 45-year-old Aysha al-Rabi, who died on October 12th after the car her husband was driving crashed when it was pelted by rocks near the Israeli town of Rehelim in Samaria.

“It is the obligation of every Jew wearing a kippa to say that the damage caused by these Jewish terrorist kids is greater than the damage caused by Arab terrorism, because Jewish terrorism raises questions about the legitimacy of the very existence of the State of Israel.”

While the Shin Bet internal security agency has come under criticism recently for its interrogation methods against Jewish youths suspected in al-Rabi’s death and the Duma arson case, Amidror suggested that the Shin Bet’s work in the two cases was vital to the very survival of the state.

“We couldn’t exist without the Shin Bet.”

Beginning in late December and continuing into January, Israeli police and Shin Bet agents took a number of Israeli teenagers into custody in connection with the investigation into al-Rabi’s death.

The youths are suspected of being involved in the stone-throwing attack on the al-Rabi family car last October.