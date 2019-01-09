THE JEWISH ASSAULT ON BLACK THINKERS



NATION OF ISLAM RESEARCH GROUP –Washington Post columnist Richard Cohen’s attack on Alice Walker, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, scholar, activist, and poet, exposes a repugnant Jewish mindset, one that our great athlete Lebron James just called a “slave master mentality.” CONTINUE READING Having no respect for Ms. Walker at all, massa Cohen is outraged that she has chosen to read a book by David Icke, and that she stated her choice of reading material publicly in a New York Times interview . Cohen, good citizen that he is, is reminding his fellow overseers at the Times of the Jim Crow law his own Jewish ancestors helped put into effect in 1833… Share this: Facebook

