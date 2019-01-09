«
THE JEWISH ASSAULT ON BLACK THINKERS


NATION OF ISLAM RESEARCH GROUP –Washington Post columnist Richard Cohen’s attack on Alice Walker, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, scholar, activist, and poet, exposes a repugnant Jewish mindset, one that our great athlete Lebron James just called a “slave master mentality.”

Having no respect for Ms. Walker at all, massa Cohen is outraged that she has chosen to read a book by David Icke, and that she stated her choice of reading material publicly in a New York Times interview. Cohen, good citizen that he is, is reminding his fellow overseers at the Times of the Jim Crow law his own Jewish ancestors helped put into effect in 1833… CONTINUE READING 

  1. #1 by James Benn on 01/09/2019 - 9:34

    “The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia strongly condemns hate speech in our community and throughout the world. When antiSemitic hate speech was expressed by Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill, we immediately took action with national and local partners. We have and will continue to condemn comments that reject the state of Israel and the Jewish connection to our homeland.”

    Ah yes, continue to condemn comments that reject the state of Israel and the Jewish connection to our homeland. Indeedy weedy.

    Jeweish self-righteousness and hypocrisy is truly insufferable. And it’s good to see the Nation of Islam fingering it in no uncertain terms.

    But one must always remain cognizant of the fact that their insistence on being eternal victims goes well beyond maintaining their self-righteousness sense of grievance. It is ESSENTIAL to maintaining the smokescreen surrounding their prime involvement in the major holocausts of the 20th Century. Not least of which were the TWO ‘world wars’ so ruinous to Europe and white Europeans all over the planet.

    Remember … white Europeans numbered approximately 30% of the world population at the turn of last century. Now they number less than 10% and dropping fast.

    This, unfortunately, is what happens when you allow Jewes to take over your money supply. It is perfectly simple … take over the supply of ‘currency’ and you will end up taking over EVERYTHING. As they indeed have. The ‘Gilets jaunes’ is a welcome sign that the French, at least, are NOT going to take it anymore. The awakening needs to spread. And spread fast.

    “The Jew cries out in pain as he strikes you.” – Polish proverb

