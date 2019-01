Surprise! Surprise! Israel releases the Yeshiva students suspected of killing Palestinian mother

MEMO – Shin Bet added that the five, who are students at the Pri Haaretz religious seminary in the Rechelim settlement in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, were arrested “after intelligence efforts connecting them to the death of Al-Rabi.” “The four were released after it was decided that the investigation could continue while they were under house arrest and other limiting conditions,” Shin Bet added. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

