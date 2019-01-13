House Judiciary Committee headed by Jewish Congressman Nadler to look into report on Trump as Russian agent

ed note–And, once again, the obvious question that should be asked (but won’t) amongst intelligent, rational thinkers is WHY there is all this pressure from organized Jewish interests to cause all of this trouble for Trump if he really is–as so many experts maintain–the ‘favored son’ of Judea, Inc who was put into office to start WWIII.

Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Saturday that the Judiciary Committee will look into a report in the New York Times alleging that the FBI opened an investigation into whether President Donald Trump may have been secretly working as an agent for Russia.

“We have learned from this reporting that, even in the earliest days of the Trump Administration, the President’s behavior was so erratic and so concerning that the FBI felt compelled to do the unprecedented—open a counterintelligence investigation into a sitting President and his possible cooptation by a hostile foreign government,” Nadler said in a statement.

“There is no reason to doubt the seriousness or professionalism of the FBI, as the President did in reaction to this story. Indeed, his go-to complaints—about former Director Comey and Secretary Clinton—do nothing to address the incredibly serious nature of these allegations.”

“In the coming weeks, the Judiciary Committee will take steps to better understand both the President’s actions and the FBI’s response to that behavior, and to make certain that these career investigators are protected from President Trump’s increasingly unhinged attacks,” concluded Nadler.

According to the report in the Times, the FBI had opened the secret probe a few days after Trump dismissed FBI chief James Comey in 2017. The investigation against Trump was also conducted within the framework of the general investigation into Russian involvement.

The report stressed that the investigators had had not found any evidence suggesting that Trump was working in tandem with Moscow.

Following the report, Trump unloaded on Comey, who he called a “total sleaze”.

“Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze!” tweeted the president.

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 after taking office in January of that year. Shortly after Comey’s dismissal, the Department of Justice named Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow.

Russia has denied any interference in the 2016 election. Trump has acknowledged intelligence information indicating that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election, but has rejected the idea that his campaign colluded with Russia in the meddling.