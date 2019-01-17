For Jews, the importance of Torah study

ed note–and there it is again, that word…

TORAH.

Not ‘Talmud’, which we are told emphatically and dogmatically is the SOLE piece of literature driving all Judaic thought and behavior today, including on a geo-political level, but–

TORAH.

Again, we highlight this in the interests of underscoring how inadequate and ineffective–by virtue of it being incomplete and completely off the map–any and all Gentile resistance ‘movements’ are to the virulent and deadly strains of Judaism, given that these same ‘movements’ have sanctified the very agent itself that is responsible for breathing life into this monster that at present is beyond any human means–political or otherwise–of control or constraint, a ‘sanctification’ based not upon reasoning and rationality but rather upon the more feeble aspects of emotionalism and religious-based sentimentality.

Please note one of the many items which our unesteemed Rabbi has addressed–

‘The founders of the State of Israel, including David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir, and Menachem Begin, consistently peppered their public remarks with quotes from the Torah to add emphasis and strength.’

So much for the ‘Jewish state’ being merely a ‘political’ construct that was/is/always will be divorced from Judaism and religion, another red herring deliberately put out there for Gentile consumption for the purposes of sowing confusion in the Gentile mind when trying to get an accurate understanding of the nature of the problem.

Yes, this ‘Judaism isn’t Zionism’ and this ‘Talmud, not Torah’ business certainly sounds good and to those who make the pretenses of being ‘trooth warriors’ and who like the sound of applause that erupts in the aftermath of them burping such nonsense out, but the ugly truth of the matter is that it is only nonsense and is as much divorced from reality as are any and all distractions and diversions concocted by and injected into the mental bloodstream of Gentiledom by the eternal menace.

Rabbi Meni Even-Israel, Israel National News

Throughout our history, Jewish leaders of every stripe have underscored the importance of Torah study. More than an examination of our birthright or an analysis of our history, our most prominent figures have regarded Torah study as the tie that binds our dispersed, diverse and disparate nation.

Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liady, the founder of the Chabad Hasidic movement, was a renowned Torah scholar and insisted that his disciples adhere to a study routine that enabled them to complete the entire Tanakh every three months. The founders of the State of Israel, including David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir, and Menachem Begin, consistently peppered their public remarks with quotes from the Torah to add emphasis and strength. These leaders, and so many others through the generations, urged the Jews of their times to connect with our “Master Text,” promoting the discovery of a common dominator that allows Jews of every background to connect on the deepest of levels.

At the same time, this unifying text has the incredible capacity to exalt and empower the individual. Living up to its “seventy-faced” lore, the Torah allows each student to relate on an intimate level, every persona to find something within the text – a line, word or concept – that expands their worldview and advances their sense of self.

While these two aspects of Torah study have been discussed and debated at length, the source of these powers are not often explored. To my mind, they are both rooted in the unparalleled simplicity and profundity of the text’s literal meaning.

Done right, Torah study begins with a serious assessment of the written word, a personal quest for meaning that precedes any detours into the insights of others. (This is precisely why the Steinsaltz Humash takes the commentator out of the commentary, giving the reader the tools to take control of this very personal exploration process.) In addition to teaching important life lessons about self-reliance and individuality, this method draws out the fundamental human values that are often eclipsed by more intricate interpretation.

For example, the book of Shemot (Exodus) is full of laws concerning interpersonal relationships, and a simple reading of the verses highlights the genesis of our core values. While the commentaries have much to say about chapter 23, verse 4 – “If you see the donkey of your enemy fallen under its load, do not leave it there; you must help him with it” – a very basic reading of the text reveals it to be among the many origins of the value of charity: not only do we have to care about that which is not ours, but this concern must extend to the possessions and wellbeing of our enemies.

Unfortunately, we’ve lost the script over the last few generations. While the Torah continues to unite and inspire us, we’ve lost sight of the importance of the act of Torah study itself, of finding that crucial deeper message within the written word.

While other religions borrow from the Torah, realizing that the values contained within are the keys to navigating the world around us, so many Jews have turned their backs on Torah study, opening the door to confusion, disillusionment and disconnection. To be sure, this is causation rather than mere correlation.

When we all study the same text and agree on the core values borne out of this analysis, we are drawn together.

When we don’t connect to the “basics” and can’t seem to find salvation or even solace in the text, we look elsewhere. But when we all study the same text and agree on the core values borne out of this analysis, we are drawn together. Our individualized study may well lead us to different conclusions and interpretations about specific concepts or plot points, but the inherent values punctuated by our exegetical exploration can bridge any gap – cultural, geographical, ideological or otherwise.

What’s more, regular Torah study forces us to take the time to ask the important questions. Who are we? Why are we here? What is the purpose of living as a Jew and following this defined set of beliefs? Torah study helps us refine our outlook and answer these burning questions, or at very least allows us to distill and articulate the questions in a way that won’t drive a wedge between us and our heritage.

By engaging in regular Torah study, we can approach each new communal Torah reading cycle with a rekindled desire to unearth the hidden meaning in every portion. Indeed, even the stories are worth contemplation, as their numerous lessons push us to become better individuals and a more virtuous society.

The binding of Isaac, for example, is at once beautiful and horrific, but it forces us to determine how far we should go in our devotion to God, and what acts should be considered inhumane. And the perplexing and heart wrenching saga of Jacob’s life is an epic tale of misconduct, impropriety and deception that makes us wonder about its inclusion in the Torah, which (I would argue) is exactly the point. That speculation, coupled with the understanding that the text must be telling us something more, leads to the development of a solid core of conduct for humanity.

Though the Torah is a guidebook for better living, it doesn’t achieve this lofty goal by leading us by the hand. Instead, it challenges us, compelling us to ask the tough questions, discover what makes us tick, and reclaim our morality. In this way, regular Torah study promotes national unity, stimulates spiritual individuality, and allows us to pave the way for a more beautiful and ethical world – one line, word or concept at a time.