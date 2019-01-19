The evangelicals’ warning to Trump over Syria pullout

ed note–please recall what appeared here just a few days ago, to wit–

‘Israel is not at ease and finds it hard to accept the US withdrawal from Syria as the US presence curtailed Russia’s influence in Syria and greatly benefited Israel’s ongoing military activity in the Syrian arena against Iran’s entrenchment there. Netanyahu has in recent days exerted pressure on the White House, and some in Netanyahu’s circle believe Israel should apply more aggressive pressure on Trump, including the mobilization of the president’s evangelical political base to reverse Trump’s decision.’

In other words, Trump’s ‘evangelical base’ now ‘warning’ him about his Syria pullout is taking place as a result of that aforedescribed ‘mobilization’ on the part of Netanyahu.

In other words, Trump is acting independently of Netanyahu and Israel and doing what he feels is in America’s interest, thus underscoring how informationally bankrupt is the assertion espoused by so many that because Trump has said nice things and performed nice gestures that this is prima facie ‘evidence’ that he is owned lock, stock, and barrel by OJI. Also note the manner by which Netanyahu was careful in ‘schooling’ that evangelical base into not mentioning Israel but rather the danger to fellow Christians in Syria, when NEVER is it brought up for discussion the manner in which the Christians of Palestine are oppressed and brutalized by the Zionist monster and have been for close to a century.

As we like to say here, no one ever accused ‘them’ of being stupid.

US evangelicals, generally supportive of President Donald Trump, are breaking sharply with him over his planned Syria pullout, saying the move will leave Syrian Christians vulnerable to attack.

Among the groups criticizing Trump’s Syria plan is the Family Research Council, a conservative evangelical organization with a mission of advancing “faith, family, and freedom in public policy and the culture from a Christian worldview.” In the past, the group has actively supported Christians overseas who face persecution.

In a statement on its website, two senior officials of the organization wrote that a withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria could put Syrian Christians “in mortal danger” and deal “an incalculable blow … to our reputation as a supporter of religious freedom worldwide.”

One of the authors, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. Boykin, said last year that “God’s imprint” was evident in Trump’s election. But in a Fox News interview last month, Boykin warned that Trump was “on dangerous ground” with his Syria plans.