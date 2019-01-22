«

Truthers: When Conspiracy Meets Reality


ed note–Now, 6 years after the fact, it is (or at least should be) apparent to all that the entire ‘Hoaxer’ phenomenon that was birthed in the immediate aftermath of the Sandy Hook massacre was, is, and will remain a sophisticated intelligence operation aimed at discrediting those who ask questions about major political events and as a means of scaring away otherwise open-minded people from looking any further than whatever the ‘official narrative’ happens to be on any given event.

Notice the other items that are dragged into the ‘hoaxer’ world–9/11, Israel, Zionism, etc. With one swoop, the over-the-top insanity of what is now a very real phenomenon–‘hoaxerism’–results in all dissenting opinions or questions being relegated to kookery and quackery.

Please note how (beginning at around the 18 minute mark) it is specifically stated in this documentary how Google, Youtube, Facebook and other MAJOR sources of mass information have up until now refused to rein in the ‘hoaxer’ crowd, a curious situation that–in terms of understanding the strategic importance of nutter groups such as these in helping create a narrative the results in major political and intelligence paradigms–is immediately understandable. They WANT these groups out there in furthering along their agenda of making all otherwise responsible, informed and intelligent skepticism of major events appear unhinged and dangerous.

  1. #1 by Jim on 01/22/2019 - 9:34

    MG, You could not have said it better. You hit the nail on the head. The Sandy Hook phenomena, to me, was obviously a psyop perpetrated by jewry to discredit 9-11. It’s obvious, because WHO would prioritize SH, even IF true, at the expense of 9-11?? That is what gave it away. Yes, there was no shortage of morons who swallowed the hook; MORONS who, as I said took their eyes off the ball of 9-11 & adopted an offensive INSTEAD on SH.

    Those MORONS enrage me. I would love to confront them. Alex Jones? I’d love to kick his fat-headed ass! He should be tarred & feathered. And the rest of you butt-hole-jew-lovers also deserve an ass-whipping! What stupid PUNKS! I hope you get in a head-on collision with a speeding 18-wheeler!

  2. #2 by Jim on 01/22/2019 - 9:34

    Another indicator that Alex Jones works for the jews is that he’s a millionaire from his schlocky show, and our own MG is using a generator to charge batteries for his electricity!

    And, all you cheap bastards who owe any enlightenment you have to MG, don’t even send him $5.

    ed note–actually, last spring we invested the totality of our income tax refund check on solar panels, so at least as far as lights are concerned, we are significantly less reliant on a generator.

    But your point–besides being mucho apreciado–is well taken. This month’s passing of the coffee can that went out to 6,000 daily readers of the website netted exactly–

    …drum role please–

    1 donation.

    And yes, as you pointed out, Alex Jones–along with other trolls such as Jim Fetzer, Andrew Anglin, and others who actively work against our interests–are literally ROLLING in dough.

    Which says a lot about our present circumstances, which can be summed up thus–

    Gentiles–as a group–are exactly as the Jews describe them–stupid cattle. They/we are undependable, unreliable, and unmotivated when it comes to the more thorny political issues that literally decide whether or not we/they eat, work, have a home, or have bombs falling on them and their children.

    The Jews however are very organized and understand that every piece of machinery, especially those that further their political interests, require fuel, maintenance and support, and they make sure that said requirements are met.

    And this is why they win and we don’t.

