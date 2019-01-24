Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Cites The Torah In Her Latest Twitter Retort

ed note– There it is again, that word–

TORAH.

Not Talmud,

but–

TORAH.

Please, for the love of Yahweh, some expert from ‘duh mooooooovmnt’, send Ocasio-Cortez (who recently at the ripe old age of whatever just made the miraculous discovery that she is Jewish) an email and inform her that Jews today do not follow the Torah which (in its many, many passages commanding that the ‘chosen people’ slay and destroy all non-Hebrews) is good, holy and holistic, but rather the Talmud, which is not good, holy and holistic.

The Jewish Daily Forward

New York State representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a reputation for writing the best comebacks since Abraham said, “But what if there are 10?” The freshman congresswoman has used hard statistics, personal anecdotes, and Spice Girls lyrics to smite her haters.

On Wednesday, Raw Story reported on a Fox News interview in which press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested that, rather than Ocasio-Cortez, the end of the world should be left in “the hands of a much, much higher authority.”

The first-time representative responded with a takedown as old as time (well, maybe). In a drash-like tweet, she simply referenced nine moments in the Torah that suggest human responsibility for the earth. Nine.

Genesis 1: God looked on the world & called it good not once, not twice, but seven times.

Genesis 2: God commands all people to “serve and protect” creation.

Leviticus: God mandates that not only the people, but the land that sustains them, shall be respected.

Dang, congresswoman! And at risk of getting too ecclesiastical, may we add — One generation goes and another, more worldly and tech-savvy generation comes; but the earth remains forever. For in respect of the fate of man and the fate of beast, they have one and the same fate: as the one dies so dies the other; all share the same breath of life.

“You shouldn’t need a bible to tell you to protect our planet,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “But it does anyway.”