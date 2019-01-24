Feral, inbred, deranged, & violent Hebress Sarah Silverman–‘Transgender troops ‘more heroic’ than the rest of the military’

ed note–no, this is not a ‘rah, rah, rah’ session for the US Military. We are well-aware of what it has done all over the world in furtherance of both the US and Israeli empires.

Rather, it is yet another example as to ‘how they do it’.

Silverman along with her left-wing marxist ilk represent the ‘germ/bio warfare’ division of Judea Inc’s battle plan against Gentiledom in that it is her/their MOS (Military Occupational Service) to infect the Gentile mind with all sorts of malware and viruses as part and parcel of gaining ‘backdoor access’ to the collective Gentile mental harddrive.

If Judea, Inc’s plans are to succeed, the Gentile mind on both the individual and collective level must be neutralized and rendered inoperable, thus allowing ‘command and control’ the ability to hijack and then commandeer it in the same way that a drone operator sits behind a computer console with a joystick and a screen and brings death and destruction to innocent others. As part of that aforementioned ‘germ/bio warfare’ division of Judea Inc’s battle plan against Gentiledom, she is tasked with injecting those ideological neuro-toxins concocted in Judea, Inc’s laboratories that are designed to prevent and preclude any and all capacity on the part of Gentiles–at both the individual and collective level–of thinking rationally and of acting in their own best interests and at all levels–social, moral, and political.

Actress Sarah Silverman declared Tuesday that transgender military members are actually “more” heroic than others serving their nation.

“Are you fucking kidding me?! 2) what other horrible thing is this news a decoy for at the expense of our heroes – our trans military are heroes like the rest — more so —because they have to deal with this shit from people whose lives & way of life they are protecting,” Sarah Silverman said.

This outburst was in response to the Supreme Court allowing President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender troops serving the military Tuesday.

Silverman has a history of unhinged and angry social media postings. During the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, she openly wished for the president to be “violated.”

“I hope you someday understand what it is to be held down against your will and violated. Your compassion is startless,” the 48-year-old said in a social media post after Trump said that anti-Kavanaugh protesters were being paid by George Soros.

The comedian also said in October that Trump had gone “full Hitler” because he referred to himself as a “nationalist” at a rally in Texas. In January, her political Hulu show I Love You, America was cancelled after a disappointing one season.