Top Israeli Rabbi Defends Jewish Teens charged with murdering Palestinian mother of 9 as ‘Fighters for Justice’

ed note–several goodies to study and keep in mind when decoding the puzzle of Judaism and the role it plays on the geo-political level today.

1. Eiyahu’s statement concerning the murderers being ‘heroes’ for ‘fighting the rot’–although he references this ‘rot’ as being the state institutions such as Shin Bet and the legal system that ‘persecute’ Jews such as the teenage terrorists who murdered this woman, the other side of the statement is of course the Palestinian Gentiles within the Jewish state itself whose very presence is causing the state to rot it out from within.

What is of course both interesting and yet ironic about this statement is that this is precisely–almost word for word in fact–what has been said about the Jews going all the way back to the days of ancient Egypt and the book of Exodus–that they are a corrosive, antagonistic force that has no place in an otherwise healthy and well-ordered Gentile society, that they cause such societies to rot out from within due to the Jews’ proclivities to all variations of vice and criminal behavior, including usury, prostitution, graft, and an entire laundry list of other activities too numerous to be listed here.

But let us just cut right through the fog here and focus on what Eliyahu is saying–that Jewish law requires that Jews engage in PRECISELY the kinds of behavior–murder and mayhem–for which the yoots are charged, and therefore, any ‘Jewish state’ that prosecutes Jews for doing precisely what their Judaism instructs them to do is in effect NOT a ‘Jewish’ state per se, but rather one that has been ‘rotted out from within’ by ‘Hellenized’ (Western) thinking.

That this is what Eliyahu is saying is proven in the following statement, to wit–

‘Eliyahu’s father, Mordechai Eliyahu, belonged to the underground movement Brit HaKanaim (“covenant of the zealots”), which aimed to impose Jewish law on the State of Israel and to turn it into a halakhic nation.’

Although the word ‘zealot’ is used today in a generalized sense to denote someone who is fiercely devoted to a cause, the origin of this (generalized) word is actually very specific. The Zealots were a terrorist organization in Judea during the time of the Roman Empire who–along with another assassination group known as the Sicarii–murdered Romans and those Jews who were seen as collaborators with the empire, and both groups got their start in the previous war against the Greeks known as the time of the Maccabees, who murdered fellow Jews who had adopted the more relaxed and enlightened Greek lifestyle and were seen as traitors to the demands of their Judaic heritage.

2. Eliyahu’s statement that the key positions of power in a government are seized by employing ‘cunning’ and by ‘influencing people’–an important protocol to remember the next time Jews as an organized group start a concerted screeching campaign over someone of prominence making the (truthful and accurate) statement that Jews ‘hypnotize’ people through their control of the media.

And, finally–

3. Eliyahu saying that previously, he met ‘senior people in the Jewish department of the Shin Bet, who urged him to condemn the (recent) arson of a mosque in Tuba-Zangariyye’.

As we say here regularly, the kinds of statements and postures where Jews of varying stature and place of prominence condemn certain high-profile acts of terrorism inflicted by their own are done merely for reasons rooted in ‘cunning’ and ‘influence’, borrowing the previous themes which Eliyahu referenced, and do not reflect a genuine sense of moral regret on the part of those whose religion DICTATES that arson and murder be employed in the creation of a ‘Jewish state’, something to keep in mind the next time there is a photo-op taking place featuring some ‘Jew of conscience’ or a gaggle of them such as Neturei Karta condemning some infamous act of Judaic murder or terrorism while making the fallacious statement that ‘true Judaism’ forbids such ugly business, when in fact, ‘true Judaism’ is kristol clear on this subject, to wit–

Haaretz

A highly influential Israeli rabbi has told teenagers suspected of murdering a Palestinian woman in the West Bank that they shouldn’t fear prison since that’s where the road to political power begins, a video of the rabbi speaking to students shows.

Shmuel Eliyahu, the municipal rabbi of Safed and an important personality in the religious Zionist movement, said during a halakha lesson that the legal system is discriminating against the high school boys suspected of murdering Aisha Mohammed Rabi, 47.

Rabi died in October after settlers threw rocks at her vehicle near a West Bank checkpoint south of Nablus.

The rabbi added that he talked with the boys at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva high school in the West Bank settlement of Rehelim, five of whom are suspected of the murder.

‘I told these guys, what’s the deal? What are you being accused of? You threw a stone.’

‘The suspect yeshiva boys are warriors and are going to jail because they were fighting the rot,’ Eliyahu said, and brought the example of his father, Mordechai Eliyahu – who had been chief rabbi in Israel and who sat in prison for nine months. “Why? Because he fought the corrupt system. He sat in jail and got beaten and finally became chief rabbi. Is there any connection between these two things? Ecclesiastes says, yes. The one who cares, who shouts, who protests… he might be put in prison but ultimately, will get out and reign.”

His father, Mordechai Eliyahu, had belonged to the underground movement Brit HaKanaim (“covenant of the zealots”), which aimed to impose Jewish law on the State of Israel and to turn it into a halakhic nation. Mordechai recruited new members, raised funds and located places to hide weapons, but was arrested in 1951 with 40 other members of the radical organization and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

The son, Shmuel Eliyahu, went on to say that in his conversation with the yeshiva boys suspected of murder, he encouraged them and said that after the injustices they had suffered they should set out to conquer the government. “How is government conquered? With tanks, besieging the Knesset? Is that the solution? No, there is a much simpler one,” Eliyahu said. “Ultimately you have to take the state’s key positions, and key positions are taken with cunning and by influencing people.”

Eliyahu went on to list people (“not necessarily positive ones”) who had risen from jail to rule, including Lech Walesa and Nelson Mandela. A pupil can be heard in the background of the tape murmuring “Hitler,” to which the rabbi replied, laughing, “I didn’t want to say that name.” He did mention the name of MK Bezalel Smotrich, party whip for Habayit Hayehudi. “His basic experience is of course a prison cell,” Eliyahu said.

Eliyahu says the boys asked whether that meant that everybody should go to jail. He answered with an idiom praising imprisonment by proxy – “if your friend is arrested, that is helpful. Pay him a little, buy the virtue,” and laughed.

Regarding the Shin Bet security service, he said in the video that he met with senior people in the Jewish department of the Shin Bet, who urged him to condemn an arson of a mosque in Tuba-Zangariyye. He refused. “In 99.9 percent of their work the Shin Bet does good things, chasing the wicked,” Eliyahu told the yeshiva students in Safed, “but the incident was taken and used against Jews’ by portraying Jews as the perpetrators and Arabs as the victims’ he said.

Knesset member Issawi Frej (Meretz) wrote a letter to the attorney general urging that Eliyahu, for whom “incitement against Arabs and the legal system has become routine” be arrested without further delay. If there remained any red lines to cross, Eliyahu – a man whose salary is paid for by the public – did it by encouraging murder suspects and supporting terrorism, Frej wrote.

Gilad Kariv, rabbi and executive director of the reform movement in Israel, said that Eiyahu should have been fired from public office a decade ago because of his blatant racism and serial violations of all the rules applicable to public servants. Yet de facto Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked protects him by refusing to subject him to disciplinary measures, Kariv said. Her last notice to the courts, where she said she would settle for a conversation with him, just spurs him onward in his incitement. “It is embarrassing for the State of Israel that a person like Rabbi Eliyahu serves as municipal rabbi and as a member of the main rabbinic council, and it is an embarrassment that the justice minister is giving a backwind to a person like this by dint of silence,” he said.