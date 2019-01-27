How They Do It– ‘Roger Stone’s Arrest Is the Signal for Congress to Act now against Trump’

‘But now—now!—the country is in danger. Now—now!—it is headed by a president whose fundamental loyalty to the United States cannot be trusted. Waiting for Mueller has always been a slow option, and that slowness more and more appears a danger that the country cannot safely risk. It’s time for Congress to step in, not with a view to punishing the guilty, but with a view to protecting the security of the nation from the guilty, whether they are ever juridically punished or not.’

ed note–and, here we go again, ladies and Gentile-men…

The author of this piece, David Frum–

Is a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster and who is closely aligned with this guy–

Eliot Cohen, also a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster, who is aligned with this guy–

Bill Kristol, also a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster who is aligned with this guy–

Paul Wolfowitz, a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster, who is aligned with this guy–

Robert Kagan, a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster,

…As well as his portly brother, who are both aligned with this guy–

Max Boot, a lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster who is aligned with this gal, Jennifer Rubin

A lying, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangstress and NeoCon Israel firster, and who is aligned with this guy–

Eli Lake, a lying, seditious, warmongering, Jewish supremacist gangster and NeoCon Israel firster, who is aligned with this guy–

…That is, before he recently died and went to hell…

And who are all deeply, DEEPLY plugged into Israel’s Likud party, Israel’s intelligence apparatus and who were all in some way intimately involved not only with the events of 9/11, but as well, the disastrous ‘clash of civilizations’ that has followed, better known as the ‘war on terror’.

In addition to this, they are all deeply, DEEPLY committed to seeing Trump removed from office, and for the singular reason that he stands opposed to any new military adventures for Israel’s benefit and is dedicated to reigning in this Judaic mad dog before it blows up the entire world.

Also keep in mind, that an entire gaggle of geniuses, experts, and prophets, some of the ‘brightest luminaries’ in fact within the ‘9/11 trooth moooooovment’, find themselves in the peculiar and perplexing circumstance of standing alongside these aforementioned warmongering, Neocon Zionist Jews by lending their voices and their support in causing Trump as much discomfort as possible, thus assisting Israel in her drive to see this guy–

Mike Pence, a died-in-the-wool Christian Zionist, take over as the new occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Just try doing the math on that one…

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again and for the simple reason that there are still quite a few out there who just don’t seem to ‘get it’ yet–

Gangsters don’t shoot the horses they have bet all their money on to win in a race they have fixed. They give them an open road to 1st place and only a political dolt who has as much business performing brain surgery as they do rendering commentary and analysis on complex and oftentimes convoluted political drama can’t see this.

Now as it pertains this particular piece by Frum…

Frum, a hardcore NeoCon Jew who was instrumental not only in helping get George W. Bush elected, but as well, in helping engineer the invasion/destruction of Iraq per Israel’s demands, is not writing this piece to ‘help’ Trump. He is not doing this because Trump is the ‘favored son’ of Judea who was put into office by powerful Jewish interests to start WWIII as so many ‘experts’ within the 9/11 ‘trooth mooovemnt’ claim.

He is doing this for no other reason than as part of a concerted effort/conspiracy in getting Trump removed before he can get too far with his ‘ultimate peace deal’ that will end the United States’ involvement in the wars in the Middle East, thus requiring Israel to go to the great risk of pulling off YET ANOTHER 9/11 that this time might not work out so favorably for her.

Furthermore, and to the great angst of those who are die-hard Trump supporters who might not like the implications associated with the following statement, it is entirely possible that indeed during the 2016 elections–without Trump’s knowledge–Russia DID supplant AIPAC and the sprawling tentacles of the Judaic octopus that has possessed a total lock on the political/electoral process in America in order to prevent the ascension of one Hillary Rodham Clinton who would have done anything and everything required of her, including not only more war in the Middle East, but indeed, war with Russia as well.

Would a country run by a practical/tactical-thinking leader such as Putin have engaged in their own brand of ‘influence’ peddling in order to prevent what could have/would have been WWIII?

Borrowing a phrase made popular by a certain Alaskan governor airhead running for the Vice Presidency a few years back–

‘you betcha’.

Once again, it is all about WAR folks, and for those out there who consider themselves political experts by virtue of their facebook profile featuring all sorts of pro-Palestinian memes and slogans who are/have been joining their own energies and efforts to those of the aforementioned NeoCons listed above, there are no greater friends that Israel has in the US than those ‘troothers’ who have ‘jined up’ with the organized screeching campaign taking place on a daily basis in trying to get a war-reluctant president impeached and replaced with his Christian Zionist opposite

David Frum for The Atlantic

The indictment of Roger Stone moves the Trump-Russia story forward—but leaves the country stuck in exactly the same place.

Stone has been indicted for obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering, but here’s what he was lying and witness-tampering about: his repeated communications with WikiLeaks to further and enable Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign. On the basis of the indictment, it appears that the Trump campaign had advance knowledge that the October WikiLeaks dump was coming—and what its contents might approximately include. Via Stone, the Trump campaign coordinated messaging with WikiLeaks. Stone’s link to WikiLeaks told him, “Would not hurt to start suggesting HRC old, memory bad, has stroke, neither he nor she well. I expect that much of next dump focus …”

But here’s how we’re stuck. We are now entering the third year of a presidency tainted from its start by clandestine assistance from Russia. That corrupt connection overhangs every strategic decision: the president’s repeated threats to quit nato; his refusal to implement congressionally voted sanctions to punish Russia for nerve-agent poisonings in the U.K. Only 31 percent of Americans feel confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not blackmailing their own president, according to the latest Marist poll.

Thanks to the Mueller inquiry, individuals associated with this election scandal are beginning to face justice. But also thanks to the Mueller inquiry, the nation remains as vulnerable as ever to the consequences of the scandal: a president beholden to a hostile foreign power.

When the Mueller probe was initiated almost two years ago, I worried here at The Atlantic:

A special prosecutor could wrap the investigation of the Trump-Russia matter in secrecy for months and years—and ultimately fail to answer any of the important questions demanding answers.

I worried because:

A special prosecutor … seeks crimes. The criminal law is a heavy tool, and for that reason it is thickly encased in protections for accused persons. The most important protection from the point of view of the Trump-Russia matter is the rule of silence. A prosecutor investigating a crime can often discover non-criminal bad actions by the people he is investigating. If those bad actions do not amount to crimes, the prosecutor is supposed to look away.

Today’s Stone indictment pounds home that warning. Robert Mueller does not have a record of bringing frivolous charges. If Mueller convicts, Stone will then face a lengthy term in prison, perhaps alongside his former lobbying-firm partner, Paul Manafort. Mueller is likely moving now to the next step in the chain, and more indictments will ensue.

But how does this backward-looking justice serve the country now? The Mueller investigation has impressively suppressed all leaks. It has spoken only to slap down news reports it regards as incorrect and inflammatory, such as the BuzzFeed report last week that President Donald Trump had directly counseled his former lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. The result of this praiseworthy discretion is that the main thing the country has to worry about—Trump’s obligations to Putin—remains wrapped in official silence. The prosecutorial mission is being carried out with textbook professionalism. Meanwhile, we are losing sight of the underlying purpose of the mission—to protect the country from a potentially disloyal president.

Through the election and to this day, the Russians have held damaging information about Trump, information that is only now being confirmed to Americans. In October 2016, it was an obvious inference that the Trump campaign was working with WikiLeaks. Now that obvious inference forms the basis of an indictment.

Many other inferences could be drawn today, but there is not yet public evidence to support them, and they are not yet lodged as formal criminal charges: financial connections between Trump and Russia, the sharing of operational campaign information, and other terrible possibilities, too.

The truth about these things is presumably known to Mueller and his team. To the extent that this truth is prosecutable, Americans will eventually learn more of it through further indictments and—if the next attorney general allows it to be released—a future Mueller report. Perhaps that will happen this year, or maybe next.

But now—now!—the country is in danger. Now—now!—it is headed by a president whose fundamental loyalty to the United States cannot intelligently be trusted. Waiting for Mueller has always been a slow option. That slowness more and more appears a danger that the country cannot safely risk.

It’s time for Congress to step in, not with a view to punishing the guilty, but with a view to protecting the security of the nation from the guilty, whether they are ever juridically punished or not.