Presidential contender Kamala Harris jabs Trump on Russia: ‘Foreign powers infecting the White House like malware’

ed note–As we like to say here, even a broken clock is right twice a day, and in this case, Harris is right, except that it is not the Russians who have their hooks into the power structure operating in Washington DC, but Israel, and what’s worse is the fact that she knows this to be the case but yet would never breathe a word of it knowing that not only would her political career be over, but as well, quite possibly her very existence.

The one possibility that all need to consider in all of this is that the Russians DID indeed help Trump out, not in the interests of ‘buying and controlling’ the WH, but rather in the interests of avoiding the same WWIII scenario that would have been a fait accompli had Trump’s competitor won in 2016, and that it is this fact, that AIPAC–the godzilla in the room that has never lost an election since its days as the American Zionist Counsel–has been replaced and supplanted that is fueling the anti-Trump inferno these days in a manner not seen since Mel Gibson became enemy numero uno as far as Judea, Inc was concerned.

CNN

Kamala Harris did not mention President Donald Trump by name as she officially announced her run for president on Sunday, but she issued a sharp, mocking attack on his relationship with Russia.

In one of her sharpest attacks on Trump’s perceived coziness with Russia, she decried a time, “When we have foreign powers infecting the White House like malware.”

As a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Harris has been cautious in how she has described the ongoing probes into Russian interference in the US election and particularly allegations that the Trump campaign colluded the Russians.

She has deflected questions about whether Trump should be impeached, stating that she wanted to see Robert Mueller finish his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election without interference.

Harris officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign Sunday in her birthplace of Oakland, promising to be a fighter “for the people.”

In her speech, she made several pointed allusions to Trump, saying, “people in power are trying to convince us that the villain in our American story is each other.”

“But that is not our story. That is not who we are. That is not our America,” Harris said, again without mentioning Trump’s name. “The United States of America is not about us versus them … I’m running to be a President of the people, by the people, for all the people.”