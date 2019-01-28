«
Presidential contender Kamala Harris jabs Trump on Russia: ‘Foreign powers infecting the White House like malware’


ed note–As we like to say here, even a broken clock is right twice a day, and in this case, Harris is right, except that it is not the Russians who have their hooks into the power structure operating in Washington DC, but Israel, and what’s worse is the fact that she knows this to be the case but yet would never breathe a word of it  knowing that not only would her political career be over, but as well, quite possibly her very existence. 

The one possibility that all need to consider in all of this is that the Russians DID indeed help Trump out, not in the interests of ‘buying and controlling’ the WH, but rather in the interests of avoiding the same WWIII scenario that would have been a fait accompli had Trump’s competitor won in 2016, and that it is this fact, that AIPAC–the godzilla in the room that has never lost an election since its days as the American Zionist Counsel–has been replaced and supplanted that is fueling the anti-Trump inferno these days in a manner not seen since Mel Gibson became enemy numero uno as far as Judea, Inc was concerned. 

CNN

Kamala Harris did not mention President Donald Trump by name as she officially announced her run for president on Sunday, but she issued a sharp, mocking attack on his relationship with Russia.

In one of her sharpest attacks on Trump’s perceived coziness with Russia, she decried a time, “When we have foreign powers infecting the White House like malware.”

As a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Harris has been cautious in how she has described the ongoing probes into Russian interference in the US election and particularly allegations that the Trump campaign colluded the Russians.

She has deflected questions about whether Trump should be impeached, stating that she wanted to see Robert Mueller finish his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election without interference.

Harris officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign Sunday in her birthplace of Oakland, promising to be a fighter “for the people.”

In her speech, she made several pointed allusions to Trump, saying, “people in power are trying to convince us that the villain in our American story is each other.”

“But that is not our story. That is not who we are. That is not our America,” Harris said, again without mentioning Trump’s name. “The United States of America is not about us versus them … I’m running to be a President of the people, by the people, for all the people.”

  1. #1 by Jim on 01/28/2019 - 9:34

    Kamala Harris is married to a New York jew attorney, who with little doubt is her agent to jewry and will be in charge of collecting jew money for a presidential run.

  2. #2 by Know1 on 01/28/2019 - 9:34

    what’s worse is the fact that she knows this to be the case but yet would never breathe a word of it knowing that not only would her political career be over, but as well, quite possibly her very existence.

    THE lesson all humankind needs to learn.

  3. #3 by 5 dancing shlomos on 01/28/2019 - 9:34

    read hubby, douglas emhoff, jew
    will assume she jew too
    and
    name in one of the holy of holies
    sign-in at yad vashem
    tears stain her portion

  4. #4 by Missdiagknosis on 01/28/2019 - 9:34

    What qualifies her to be president? Sleeping her way to the top? Doesn’t that more qualify her to be a hoe?

  5. #5 by 5 dancing shlomos on 01/28/2019 - 9:34

    sorry, jim.
    just noticed your comment.

  6. #6 by tonyfromindiana on 01/28/2019 - 9:34

    Harris is a corporate Dem. Pure establishment. Hillary 2.0

  7. #7 by 5 dancing shlomos on 01/28/2019 - 9:34

    i like this poem
    needs to go somewhere

    by mahmoud darwish
    “those who pass between fleeting words”

    O those who pass between fleeting words
    carry your names, and be gone
    Rid our time of your hours, and be gone
    Steal what you will from the blueness of the sea
    And the sand of memory
    Take what pictures you will, so that you understand
    That which you never will:
    How a stone from our land builds the ceiling of our sky.

    From you steel and fire, from us our flesh
    From you yet another tank, from us stones
    From you teargas, from us rain…

    It is time for you to be gone
    Live wherever you like, but do not live among us
    It is time for you to be gone
    Die wherever you like, but do not die among us
    For we have work to do in our land.

    O those who pass between fleeting words

    It is time for you to be gone

    Live wherever you like, but do not live among us

    It is time for you to be gone

    Die wherever you like, but do not die among us

    For we have work to do in our land

    So leave our country
    Our land, our sea
    Our wheat, our salt, our wounds
    Everything, and leave
    The memories of memory
    those who pass between fleeting words!

  8. #8 by Mizan Thrope on 01/28/2019 - 9:34

    There have been (((foreign agents))) in the White House for the last 100 years.

  9. #9 by Jim on 01/28/2019 - 9:34

    Her name is Emhoff, not Harris. If she wants to be called Harris, it should be Emhoff-Harris. If she wanted to be called by her jew hubby’s name, it would be Harris-Emhoff. It can’t just be Harris.
    She is a hoe & a Shabbos Goy traitor; but what else is successful in US politics? All these Shabbos Goyim should be arrested for treason, along with their jew handlers. The penalty is execution.

    Jonathan Pollard should’ve been sent back to Israel, after he was SHOT!

