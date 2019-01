Vandals throw Torah scrolls on floor in Jerusalem synagogue attack

Netanyahu says he is shocked by desecration in Kiryat Yovel neighborhood; interior minister slams vandalism as an ‘outrageous anti-Semitic pogrom’

ed note–and there it is, that word again–

‘Torah.’

Not ‘Talmud, but

Torah.

Now, some undoubtedly wonder why we spend so much time in underscoring this theme, and he’s why–

The entire Judaic power structure is like the proverbial house of cards that has been constructed with a million different lies, falsehoods, inaccuracies, etc, and it is this very paradigm–of overwhelming and inebriating the Gentile mind with falsehoods of various size, scope, species, and severity so as to incapacitate it from accurately understanding the nature of the ‘JQ’–that accounts for what has now become a plague in and of itself as represented by Jewish power.

One of these falsehoods (unfortunately as popular in certain Gentile ‘neighborhoods’ as is the ‘Judaism ain’t Zionism’ nonsense) is the notion that modern day Judaism and its adherents do not follow the Torah but rather the Talmud, a paradigm whereby the former is presented and accepted as ‘holy’, holistic, and beneficent to mankind and as the ‘word of God’, while the latter is characterized as the substance-opposite of the Torah that has produced all the ills of the world today, or at least those ills where organized Jewish interests are intimately involved.

As pointed out here regularly however, both notions are baseless and as bereft of fact as saying that a whale is a fish just because there are certain superficialities that would lead the less studious types to conclude thus.

In the first sense, and as partially evidenced by what appears in the following news story, indeed the Torah is as much part of modern day Judaism as peanuts are part of peanut butter. Every Sin-a-gogue in the world contains Torah scrolls, and on every sabbath (Saturday) a certain ‘parsha’ (part) of those scrolls is read. At the end of the 52 week cycle and beginning on the Jewish New Year of Yom Kippur, the cycle of Torah reading begins anew with the book of Genesis.

It has been this way for thousands of years and all anyone need do in accurately (and honestly) coming to terms with these facts is to bother themselves with a mere few minutes’ research in fereting out truth from fiction.

So the obvious question that begs be asked in all of this is just WHY people embrace such notions, and the answer to that is equally easy to understand–Just as the Jews utilize falsehoods in building their power structure, they also know just what kinds of falsehoods make good bait for those Gentile fish which they intend to catch and eat. Christians of various stripes put the Torah into an equal (or sometimes even higher) caste as they do the New Testament. They have been taught that warlords such as Moses, pimps such as Abraham, thieves and fraudsters such as Jacob and 1st-degree murderers such as David were ‘pre-figurements’ of Jesus, despite the fact that ‘Jesus, son of Mary’ was as opposite their characters as Elliot Ness was to Al Capone.

Worse yet are those ‘Christians’–and particularly of the ‘Identity’ variety, as well as their color-opposite counterparts, the ‘Black Hebrew Israelites’–who view themselves in the most ego-pandering method imaginable as the literal, DNA-descendants of those same aforementioned warlords, pimps, thieves, fraudsters, and 1st-degree murderers.

As it is with any house of cards, all that need take place is to begin flicking a few of them in order to make the entire flimsy structure collapse, and yet, despite all the evil, turmoil, and the fact that Armageddon itself approaches like an apocalyptic storm that threatens to destroy all life on earth, for the most part it will be found that Gentiles–for reasons rooted in their own personal emotional attachments–simply will not part with those delusions which please them the most, despite the fact that it is these very delusions which are the most deadly to their own continued existence.

Times of Israel

Vandals broke into a synagogue in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Kiryat Yovel overnight Monday and damaged the prayer house, throwing Torah scrolls and other Jewish artifacts onto the floor.

“We arrived this morning for prayer and we saw the synagogue completely upside-down,” worshiper Yisrael Levy told the Ynet news site. “The burglars tried to break into the ark and when they did not succeed, they cut into it and threw all the Torah scrolls on the floor,” he said, referring to the ornate cabinet where the scrolls are kept.

Levy, who serves as a lay leader for the Siach Yisrael French-speaking community, said there was no friction between worshipers and people outside the community, adding that there are no security cameras located nearby.

Police said in a statement that a forensic team was immediately sent to the scene and an investigation into the incident has been opened. They later announced the formation of special task force to investigate the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement saying he was “shocked” by the attack, adding that he hoped the perpetrators would soon be caught and brought to justice.

Interior minister and head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party Aryeh Deri said the attack was an “outrageous anti-Semitic pogrom at a synagogue here in the Land of Israel.”

He added, “There is no Jewish heart that is not afraid of such scenes.”

President Reuven Rivlin tweeted from his personal account that the images from the synagogue were “hard and painful.”

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion condemned the attack as “a grave event reminiscent of dark periods of the Jewish people,” and said he was confident police would find the perpetrators.

Dan Illouz, who sits on the Jerusalem municipal council, wrote in a Facebook post that the attack was particularly sad as many members of the Siach Yisrael community had left France to escape persecution. He said that the city must come together and “fight the hatred of those who try to divide us with more love and better relations among the different sectors in the city.”

The chairman of the National Union party, Bezalel Smotrich, also commented on the attack, saying: “These are difficult scenes that are reminiscent of dark days in the history of our people.”

The incident comes just days after vandals burned Jewish prayer books and graffitied the phrase “Hail Satan” in an attack on a Netanya synagogue. A pentagram was also discovered sprayed onto a wall.

Police are investigating Saturday’s incident at the Orthodox place of worship on McDonald Street, popular among English-speaking residents of the coastal city.