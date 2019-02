State Supreme Court won’t hear Infowars appeal for change of venue

ed note–as much as all this appears to be a past tense exercise of ‘we told ya so,’ it isn’t, but rather a present tense exercise of ‘we are telling you so’.

Sandy Hook as a singular event is done deal, obviously. It happened and now the tsunami of lawsuits being targetted against the most prominent mouthpiece within the ‘9/11 troooooth moooooooovmnt’ and along with it all the inevitable (and unenviable) results sure to take place are more of a formality than anything else.

The real damage happened years ago when entire neighborhoods within the ‘911 trooth mooooooovmnt’–rather than applying some reason, rationality, and plain old common sense, instead–swallowed whole hog this hook and in the process of making themselves into very loud and proud public spectacles, destroyed whatever tangible progress had been made since 9/11 in waking people up to the danger which all life on earth faces as a result of organized Jewish power.

The bigger issue now is what is taking place in the present, and the fact that there are more Sandy Hook hoaxes floating around out there then one would like to imagine, and even though they may not mention ‘Sandy Hook’ per se, what they represent is a heaving sea of disinformation that is designed to get all of us scurrying around like drugged cockroaches and making spectacles of ourselves as part of the delegitimization process. Every minute of every day there is a new one, a new hook tossed into the waters and which unfortunately a depressingly-high percentage of OUR OWN people willingly and enthusiastically swallow down to the bottom-most regions of their gut, despite the obvious warning signs that are there.

Now, for those die-hard braincases who to this very day CONTINUE to ‘keep the faith’ with regards to their beloved Sandy Hook Hoax, ask yourselves the following questions–

1. Why have there been no lawsuits seeking damages against those who have very loudly and publicly maintained that Israel was responsible for the murder of JFK?

2. Why have there been no lawsuits seeking damages against those who have very loudly and publicly maintained that Israel deliberately with aforethought and malice attacked the USS LIBERTY with the intention of sinking her and starting WWIII?

3. Why have there been no lawsuits seeking damages against those who have very loudly and publicly maintained that Israel–deliberately with aforethought and malice–had a hand in the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City for the purpose of blaming it on ‘Ay-rabs’ in order to jump start the previous Gulf War which GHW Bush allowed to expire?

4. Why have there been no lawsuits seeking damages against those who have very loudly and publicly maintained that Israel had a direct hand in the terrorist attacks of 9/11/2001 for the purposes of blaming it on ‘Ay-rabs’ in order to–again–jump start the previous Gulf War which GHW Bush allowed to expire?

The reason no such lawsuits have been brought forth is because Israel knows all too well the inherent danger that exists in the ‘discovery’ process within such a case and that very, very damaging evidence would be brought forth about which she would rather the American people continue not knowing anything.

By contrast, the reason that the Sandy Hook lawsuits are going forward is because the plaintiffs absolutely do not fear discovery at all, as the parents and other survivors of these murdered children are going to come in one at a time and testify, complete with birth certificates, baptismal certificates, death certificates, as well as a thousand other evidentiary items proving the existence of their children, and with each piece of presented evidence, the size, scope and severity of what was permitted to take place with the entire Sandy Hook Hoax fiasco will have its intended result–the complete and utter credibility-bankruptcy of any and all ‘alternative’ media outlets and the unorthodox views that they hold about important political events taking place today.

The Supreme Court for the state of Connecticut has refused to hear an appeal of conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones that his free speech rights have been violated by a lawsuit brought against him by the families of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

In a briefly worded letter, Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Robinson denied the application for appeal by Jones’ lawyer, Jay Wolman.

Wolman and Christopher Mattei, who represents the Sandy Hook families, were in court Thursday afternoon on other matters in the case and declined comment on Robinson’s decision.

In their lawsuit, eight families of children who died in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School at the hands of shooter Adam Lanza accuse Jones of defaming them by arguing on his Texas-based web program Infowars that the shooting was a hoax, and “inciting others to act on these malicious lies.”

Jones has claimed in court that he no longer believes the massacre was faked, and that he has the right to have been wrong about it.

“Wolfgang Halbig is an experienced investigator who claimed that his investigation led to the conclusion that the shooting was a hoax,” Jones’ appeal application states. “Mr. Jones and the other defendants are alleged to have reported on Halbig’s theory by having him as a guest on a radio show, disclosing his website’s URL, and sending videographer(s) and a reporter to document his activities. Plaintiffs claim that reporting the theory implies that Plaintiffs fabricated the deaths of their loved ones.”

The application continues that a ruling by Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ordering Jones and other defendants to turn over documents and other materials in the case permits “plaintiffs to take virtually boundless, unspecific, and irrelevant discovery.”

The families countered that “for more than five years, Alex Jones and his companies profited from broadcasting outrageous lies about the plaintiffs in this case… The Jones’ plea for an appeal established only one thing: their private and self-serving interest in avoiding discovery for as long as possible.”