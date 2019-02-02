Trump’s withdrawal from ‘Endless Wars’ can’t be a surprise, and especially not to the NeoConservatives who oppose his Presidency

ed note–please pay close attention to the very first sentence of the piece below and especially to 9th word found within that 1st sentence–

‘NeoCon’.

Now, our Washington Times journalist does not engage in ‘full disclosure’ in describing just what that term ‘NeoCon’ means specifically, and for the simple reason that she knows that if she were to do that she would be finished as a journalist. In a sense it is an ‘insider’ term recognizable only to those who live their daily lives in close proximity to who/what these people are, in the same manner that someone in New York City knows what a ‘Gambino’ is while someone in New Mexico assumes it might be the name of a spicy sandwich patented by some ethnic restaurant in downtown Manhattan.

‘NeoCon’ is specifically JEWISH, and in particular, specifically pro-war for Israel and pro ‘Clash of Civilizations’ between the Christian and Islamic worlds as it has come to be known since immediately after the Israeli-engineered terrorist attacks taking place on 9/11. These NeoCons are by no means inconsequential players, as they are all deeply, deeply connected with Israel, Netanyahu, with Israel’s intelligence service Mossad and who function as a 5th column in America in trying to maneuver public policy and public opinion in such a way as to keep the momentum moving in the direction that began in the immediate aftermath of the aforementioned Israeli-engineered attacks taking place on the morning of 9/11.

They are represented by characters such as–

This guy, David Frum, who helped get George W Buch elected, who served as his speech writer during his presidency and who today, is engaged in a 24/7/365 mission in seeing Trump removed from office.

As well as–

This guy–

William Kristol, one of the arch-architects of the invasion/destruction of Iraq who today is engaged in a 24/7/365 mission in seeing Trump removed from office.

As well as–

This guy, Eli Lake, one of the arch-architects of the invasion/destruction of Iraq who today is engaged in a 24/7/365 mission in seeing Trump removed from office.

As well as–

This guy, Max Boot, one of the arch-architects of the invasion/destruction of Iraq who today is engaged in a 24/7/365 mission in seeing Trump removed from office.

As well as–

This gal, Jennifer Rubin, one of the arch-architects of the invasion/destruction of Iraq who today is engaged in a 24/7/365 mission in seeing Trump removed from office.

As well as this guy

And this guy

And this guy

And his portly brother,

As well as an entire nest of spies and saboteurs operating in organizations such as AIPAC, ADL, the American Jewish Committee, as well as (s)elected officials within both the Democratic and Republican parties whose sole job is to make sure that everything stays on schedule vis a vis the change of geo-political weather that took place on the morning of 9/11/2001.

Now, as it relates to the here and now and the campaign on the part of the ‘NeoCons’–as our author from the WT writes–to remove DJT POTUS from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, what it is all about is that he has signaled in very clear language his intention of changing that ‘schedule’ and of bringing to a halt what is the NeoCon-planned destruction of America via the offices of the ‘war on terror’. In the capacity of vacating DJT POTUS from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, everything, from government shutdowns over a ‘border wall’ to explosive revelations from porn stars to charges of DJT POTUS being a ‘Russian spy’ to just about anything and everything else that can be used as fuel for the fire in trying to burn down an administration that–even though has not explicitly stated so, nevertheless–is dedicated to the policy of ‘America first’ and of ‘No More Wars for Israel’.

The Washington Times

President Donald Trump, already an enemy to those neocons who see the spread of democracy around the world as part and parcel of America’s political missions, nonetheless doubled down on his vow to bring home more U.S. military members from endless overseas engagements.

Expect the frownie faces from within his own Republican ranks.

Trump’s announcement virtually guarantees that only the likes of Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Rand Paul’s anti-globalist supporters will stand by their White House man.

“I inherited a total mess in Syria and Afghanistan, the “Endless Wars’ of unlimited spending and death,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He went on: “It is now time to start coming home and, after many years, spending our money wisely.”

By that, he meant the estimated $50 billion U.S. taxpayers spend each year on Afghanistan — and in exchange for what? That’s what Trump wants to know.

“Certain people must get smart!” he said.

Trump’s intent to bring home U.S. troops from Syria and Afghanistan has been met by criticism from within his intel and military ranks — particularly from those no longer tied to the administration, like Jim Mattis and John Kelly, former defense secretary and former chief of staff, respectively.

But here’s the thing: George Washington himself warned in his farewell address that the then-new nation ought to be careful when it comes to getting involved in foreign affairs, especially those involvements that lead to allied commitments.

“It is our true policy,” Washington said, “to steer clear of permanent alliance with any portion of the foreign world.”

Something to keep in mind before committing any U.S. troops to foreign fights, yes? That — and a clear mission and exit strategy, something that’s far too easy for political powers-who-be to do without these days.

And while Syria and Afghanistan aren’t exactly permanent operations and don’t create permanent alliances with any other nation in the world, the latter, at least, is tottering perilously close to the line. America’s war in Afghanistan has been ongoing since 2001.

“The United States’ Perpetual War in Afghanistan,” is how Foreign Affairs dubbed in, back in August of 2018.

Trump, by announcing withdrawals in December and by standing by that decision this week, is simply recognizing the utter irrationality of putting more U.S. troops in harms’ way for reasons that are largely unclear — for reasons that are masked as peacekeeping, and security details, and monitoring and oversight, and training of the locals, but that carry big consequences for Americans.

Republicans in the Senate under the leadership of Mitch McConnell may express opposition to troop withdrawal. But once again, Trump has the pulse of his base.

Headlines like this — “‘Friendly Fire’ May Have Killed 2 U.S. Soldiers in Afghanistan Raid,” from mid-2017, and “3 American service members killed in Afghanistan,” from late 2018 — don’t generate goodwill among the American people.

Neither do broken campaign promises. (Which is why Democrats are waiting to pounce.)

“Trump defends Syria troop withdrawal as ‘doing what I said I was going to do,’” the Hill wrote in a headline in December.

Quite right. There’s no surprise with his drawdowns.

There may be anger from neocons, deep staters and those who want to constantly expand America’s presence on a more permanent basis at select spots overseas. There may be feigned outrage from Democrats who would love to turn a broken campaign promise into a political plus. But there can’t be a surprise.

Trump’s truly only doing what he vowed on the campaign trail. And that’s something his base, his voters, his military constituents, will respect.