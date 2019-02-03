No coincidence between Trump’s proposed peace plan and his political troubles at home

Trump’s peace plan should be ‘No Palestinian state, ever’, and if he’d done that, safe to say that his political problems would disappear.

Some interesting things are happening as news of President Trump’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians emerges.

No one knows what the real plan is yet, but it has been reported that it includes a Palestinian state (dividing the land) and a Palestinian presence in Jerusalem. Supposedly Israel will maintain control of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Whatever this scheme is supposed to be, it is not biblical. Joel 3:2 is our marker:

I will gather all nations and bring them down to the Valley ofJehoshaphat. There I will put them on trial for what they did to my inheritance, my people Israel, because they scattered my people among the nations and divided up my land.

Is it a mere coincidence that Trump’s many enemies are ramping-up their pressure? The government shutdown is a trap for the president, Mueller’s runaway investigation is clearly designed to destroy Trump’s presidency, and his own party is populated by Deep State enemies.

If you ask me, Trump’s peace plan should be–

‘No Palestinian state, ever.’

And then walk away from the podium.

If he’d done that, safe to say that his political problems would disappear.

According to the Times of Israel, the plan includes a Palestinian state in Gaza. This is a significant departure from the suicidal plans offered by Clinton, Bush, and Obama. However, it’s still dividing the land. Of course, this would include a Palestinian airport, seaport, and border crossings. A sovereign state anywhere near Israel would present a lethal threat to the Jewish state and is therefore unacceptable.

I would say that we will probably never again see a more pro-Israel president than Donald Trump. A tiny window exists here, but the reality is, as soon as he’s out of office, the international pressure on Israel will intensify to such an extent that we will probably wish for the good old days of Obama.

If I were president, I’d never discuss a peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, either publicly or privately.

Rumors are circulating that the peace plan will be unveiled around the time of Israel’s elections for prime minister, scheduled for April 9.

We will see. But someone should whisper “Joel 3:2” in Trump’s ear.