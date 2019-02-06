Son of Satan Chuck Schumer hits Trump for condemning ‘’ridiculous partisan investigations’: ‘He’s scared’

ed note–as we like to say here often, even a broken clock is right twice a day, and in this case, Son of Lucifer and proud member of the Sin-a-Gogue of Satan Chuck Schumer is correct–the ‘GET TRUMP’ thing is not a ‘partisan’ issue, but rather a Jewish one. At any given moment on any given day, there are plenty of rats–including but not limited to Republicans such as Mitt Romney, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, John McCain (before he died and went to hell) and others who willingly salute and march forth within the realms of their own personal domain and do what they have been ordered to do for the cause of Judea, Inc in causing Trump as much political grief as possible in the hopes that he will finally just throw up his hands and abandon any and all plans he had for reining in the mad dog of the Levant, the Joosh State.

thehill.com

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) early Wednesday denounced President Trump for saying that “ridiculous partisan investigations” are one of the only things that could stop the U.S. from making progress, saying that it shows Trump is “scared.”

“One of the functions of the Congress, the Article 1 section of government from the days of the Founding Fathers, was oversight of the executive branch,” Schumer said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“And the president says, ‘if you investigate me I’m not going to make progress.’ That’s doing what he did with the shutdown. Holding the American people hostage,” Schumer continued.

He added that Trump is likely “scared” of the investigations Democratic lawmakers are prepared to launch.

“He’s got something to hide,” Schumer added. “Because if he had nothing to hide he’d just shrug his shoulders and let these investigations go forward.”

Trump late Tuesday gave his second State of the Union address from the U.S. Capitol. He used the speech to discuss a range of issues, including immigration, criminal justice reform and North Korea.

He said during the speech that an “economic miracle” was taking place and that the only thing that could stop it were “foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations.”

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way,” Trump said.

The comments came as House Democrats, who regained control of the lower chamber in November’s midterm elections, prepare to jumpstart several investigations into the president and the administration.

The House Intelligence Committee is relaunching its investigation into Russian election interference and the Oversight and Reform Committee has announced a probe into the White House security clearance process.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign is also reportedly nearing its conclusion.

Schumer and Trump have frequently feuded throughout the president’s time in office. Schumer said Tuesday on the Senate floor that the administration was mired in “chaos,” prompting Trump to say that the New York Democrat was only critical of him because Republicans held onto the Senate last November.

“I see Schumer is already criticizing my State of the Union speech, even though he hasn’t seen it yet,” Trump tweeted. “He’s just upset that he didn’t win the Senate, after spending a fortune, like he thought he would. Too bad we weren’t given more credit for the Senate win by the media!”