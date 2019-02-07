Yahweh’s Chosen Thieves–US GOV seeks extradition of 2 Hebrews charged with swindling California banks of $33 million

‘…While the Zionists try to make the rest of the world believe that the national consciousness of the Jew finds its satisfaction in the creation of a Palestinian state, the Jews again slyly dupe the dumb Goyim. It doesn’t even enter into their heads to build up a Jewish state in Palestine for the purpose of living there, for all they want is a central organization for their international world swindle, endowed with its own sovereign rights and removed from the intervention of other states, a haven for convicted scoundrels and a university for budding crooks.’–Adolph Hitler

Times of Israel

A request has been filed with the Jerusalem District Court to facilitate the extradition of two men accused by the US of participating in a multi-million dollar bank fraud scheme.

Aviv Mizrahi and Aryeh Greenes, both US citizens, have been charged with defrauding California banks for $33 million between 2004-2008.

The FBI has said the two fled to Israel to escape arrest.

According to a 2014 indictment filed against the pair in a Los Angeles court, Mizrahi operated several wholesale electronics companies as well as a retail store, and the two allegedly used fake financial records to obtain millions in credit from multiple banks.

Mizrahi moved to Israel in 2009 as the investigation was in progress, while Greenes relocated in 2012.