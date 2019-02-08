Democratic Rep. Al Green calls for impeachment of Trump a 3rd time

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, on Thursday issued his third call to impeach President Trump, despite two previous efforts failing to generate enough support in Congress.

ed note–and, once again folks, keep in mind just who rules the roost in Congress and ask what the reaction would be if a candidate were to raise the issue of either–

1. Beginning a Congressional investigation into Israel’s attack on the USS LIBERTY

2. Beginning a Congressional investigation into the ‘5 dancing Israelis’ arrested in NJ on the morning of 9/11

3. Beginning a Congressional debate into dropping all monetary, political and military support for Israel

etc, etc, etc…

The resulting tsunami of screeching would be, well, simply apocalyptic. Any ‘kept’ Congressman/woman utilizing the office which they won with Israel’s help through AIPAC would find themselves on the receiving end of a tidal wave of holy hell that would include a battalion of sudden ‘investigations’ into such-and-such criminal charges of x, y, and z similar in all respects to what is being done to Trump.

The long and short of it being–all the noise taking place in Congress in trying to remove a sitting President who has signaled that he intends to bring about some resolution–as imperfect as it may be–to the decades-old Jewish/Arab problem in the Middle East is ONLY being permitted to take place with Israel’s blessings, something which all those holding proud membership in the ‘Trump is owned by d’Jooz’ brigade cult need to consider before enjoining their own energies to those of Netanyahu and his retinue of scoundrels seeking Trump’s political demise.

Fox News

“I love my country. However, despite the love I have for my country, I cannot overlook a history spanning some four centuries of racism and oppression based on race, color, gender, as well as socioeconomic status. This year marks 400 years since the first documented African slaves were brought to this land,” he said in a statement. “The remedy must be more than talking points about a much-needed conversation concerning bigotry. Because I believe that 400 years of bigotry culminating in the Trump presidency is worthy of impeachment, I will call for a third vote on impeachment regardless of the findings of the Mueller investigation which is unrelated to bigotry. We cannot allow bigotry to go unchecked.”

The congressman repeatedly has called for the president’s removal from office.

Green previously presented proposals to impeach Trump in January 2018 and December 2017.

Many Trump opponents on the left have pressured the Democrat-controlled House to launch impeachment hearings and to persuade the party’s presidential contenders to support impeachment on their platform.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has insisted that any impeachment effort be put on hold until evidence of an impeachable offense is found.

The White House repeatedly has called Green’s efforts “pathetic.”