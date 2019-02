The taking of booty in wartime condoned in the 5 books of Moses

During wartime, Jewish law as based upon the books of the Torah permits the taking of booty. If an enemy rejects a peace offer then the Jews were commanded “You shall put all of its males to the sword. You may, however, take as your booty the women, the children and the livestock, and everything in the town – all its spoil – and enjoy the use of the spoil of your enemy, which the Lord gives you” (Deuteronomy 20:13-14).

Many battles recorded in the Bible depict the plundering of the losers by the Israelites with booty at times seen as a sign of divine approval or wrath. God, in fact, assures Abraham that his descendants will leave slavery with great wealth, a promise that is fulfilled during the Exodus, when the Jews took the possessions of their Egyptian neighbors. Some medieval interpreters apologetically asserted that the booty was in lieu of payment for their years of servitude; otherwise, they wouldn’t have taken the property. Yet the simplest read of the text is that God approves of bounty-taking in those wars that he blesses. As later decisors asserted, while stealing is normally prohibited, the rules of warfare permit such behavior as part of the broader conquest.