What Is the Torah Portion?

How the Five Books of Moses are divided up into weekly portions.

ed note–certainly not as ‘jewcy’ or as titillating as pictures of Gentiles with their brains blown out by the terrorist swine of the IDF (apologies, pig lovers) but just as ( if indeed not more) important in gaining an understanding as to the innermost mechanics and gears driving this apocalyptic Merkava tank known as the Jewish state and what makes it tick the way that it does.

It is a commonly-held and even more prolifically propagated regurgitation amongst those claiming to hold a certain degree of expert-cy on matters related to all things Judaica that today’s Jews don’t follow ‘true Judaism’ as laid out within the 5 books of Moses, otherwise known as the Torah to those of the Hebraic persuasion and the ‘Old Testament’ to those of the Christian persuasion.

Now, for a string of synonymical adjectives in alphabetical order that describe the veracity of the aforementioned position held by those claiming to hold a certain degree of expert-cy on all things Judaica–

dubious, bogus, deceitful, dishonest, distorted, erroneous, fake, fanciful, false, faulty, fictitious, fraudulent, improper, inaccurate, incorrect, invalid, misleading, mistaken, phony, specious, spurious, unfounded, unreal, untrue, untruthful…

We apologize for forcing the reader to undergo what was for all intents and purposes an exercise in redundancy ad absurdum, but as the history of discussion on this particular topic has demonstrated in instances far more numerous than the number of adjectives appearing above, absolutely necessary, and not because the truth of the matter eludes human understanding, but rather, because there are legions of people out there who purely for reasons related to/rooted in their own personal sense of emotionalism, simply REFUSE to come to terms with what is in effect THE UGLY TRUTH.

The Torah IS the tree from which the poisoned, sickening fruit of Judaism and all the aberrant and abhorrent behaviors it has produced throughout time–including the present–emanates. As is made plainly clear in black script written on white parchment, it is the ‘how to’ manual for a particular and very peculiar species of humanoid in gathering unto itself and into its clutches the wealth and power of the world and in so doing, creating an empire whereby this particular and very peculiar species of humanoid eventually find itself ensconced atop the pyramid of human existence as Pharaohs, Pashas, Sultans, Caesars, Kings, Kaisers, Prime Ministers and Presidents within a Judaic caliphate whereby all human activity is subject to their purview and thus to their subsequent permission or proscription.

Again, we are forced to go to these lengths in explaining something that is (or at least should be) as easy to grasp within a RATIONAL mind as is the fact that the earth is spherical in shape and not flat (as previously thought by the brightest and best minds during darker times) but which–due to the emotional attachment that far too many people have with this particular issue–has now resulted in entire legions of the walking dead roaming the earth aimlessly, individuals who by their own choice have opened up their cranial hard drives to what is for all intents and purposes a deliberately-engineered mental virus, the end result of which as written by its creators is the mass suicide of an entire civilization that was brought into existence in the aftermath of those events taking place on Crucifixion Friday, 33 A.D.

My Jewish Learning DOT com

The weekly Torah portion, parshat hashavuah (also spelled parashat hashavuah) serves as the focal point for much Jewish learning, from individual study to informal discussion groups to rabbis’ sermons. The Torah, also known as the Five Books of Moses or the Pentateuch, is divided into 54 separate portions, each one named for the first word or words of the passage — and each linked to a specific week. The weekly portion is read aloud, or chanted, from the Torah scroll as part of the Torah service in synagogue on Shabbat (Saturday) morning.

The Torah is part of the Tanach, or Hebrew Bible, known in Christianity as the Old Testament. Tanach is an acronym for Torah, Nevi’im (Prophets) and Ketuvim (Writings).

The weekly Torah portion is always featured on My Jewish Learning’s homepage and on our Weekly Torah Portion page, which also lists the full index of portions. In addition, most printed and digital Jewish calendars include the week’s Torah portion. To create your own customized Jewish calendar, click here.

Learn about the history of the Torah-reading cycle and the different variations on the cycle here.

On each of My Jewish Learning’s 54 Torah portions pages, you’ll find the biblical citation of the portion, so you can look it up in the Bible or on Sefaria, which has both Hebrew and English translations of the text. For each portion, My Jewish Learning has featured commentary, along with an extensive collection of other articles about the portion. At the top of each commentary you’ll find the biblical citation; click on it to go directly to the text on Sefaria. To find more Torah portion commentaries, read our Guide to Weekly Torah Commentaries Online.

To find the Hebrew equivalent for a specific date on the secular calendar — such as your birth date or the date of an upcoming bar/bat mitzvah — use the tool below. Enter the date here to find the Torah portion associated with it.