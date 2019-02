Infowars’ Alex Jones ordered to undergo sworn deposition in Sandy Hook defamation case

CNN

Broadcaster Alex Jones will have to submit to a sworn deposition as part of a defamation lawsuit Sandy Hook families filed against the broadcaster and some of his associates, a Connecticut judge ruled Wednesday.

The ruling from Judge Barbara Bellis also allows three other defendants to be deposed, individuals who are “critical to Infowars’ business operations,” according to a press release from the Sandy Hook families.

The decision comes on the heels of Bellis’ ruling that Jones must turn over internal financial, business and marketing documents related to InfoWars’ operations.

The legal complaint in the case says Jones does not believe the shooting was a hoax, but nevertheless has repeatedly accused Sandy Hook families of faking their family members’ deaths.

There are also six companies named in the suit, including various entities related to Jones’ InfoWars website.

“The Jones defendants concoct elaborate and false paranoia-tinged conspiracy theories because it moves product and they make money,” the suit alleges. “Not because they truly believe what they are saying, but rather because it increases profits.”

“Jones is the chief amplifier for a group that has worked in concert to create and propagate loathsome, false narratives about the Sandy Hook shooting and its victims, and promote their harassment and abuse,” the lawsuit states.

Jones has denied the allegations. The other parties named in the suit did not previously respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

Mark Barden, whose son, Daniel, was one of 20 first-graders killed in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reacted to the ruling.

“For years, Alex Jones and his co-conspirators have turned the unthinkable loss of our sweet little Daniel and of so many others into advertising dollars and fundraising appeals. It is far beyond time that he be held accountable for the pain his false narratives have caused so many and today’s ruling brings us one step closer to doing that.”

Attorney Josh Koskoff, who is one of the attorneys representing the families, released this statement.

“It is unsurprising that Alex Jones would do anything in his power to avoid testifying under oath and being forced to confront his outrageous conduct. From the beginning, we have said that Jones knowingly peddled false and malicious narratives in order to make money at the expense of the Sandy Hook families’ grief, safety and security. Today’s ruling moves us one step closer to proving this.”