Judge grants Sandy Hook families request to depose Alex Jones

ed note–for 6 years now, those holding proud membership in the ‘No one died at Sandy Hook’ brigade have been saying ‘SHOW US THE EVIDENCE’ and ‘LET’S TAKE IT TO COURT’ and now that their demands are being met, are screaming like stuck pigs that it is all ‘rigged’ and that a ‘fair fight’ is not possible.

What’s worse is that the lessons that should have been learned by all of this have still not been, as EVERY DAY a new ‘flavor du jour’ modeled along the ‘Sandy Hook never happened’ template is added to the menu and which is gobbled up without any question whatsoever as to what it really is, what’s in it, and what kind of damage it is designed to do to us all.

For all you Alex Jones fans, he is not being ‘persecuted’. When the choice lay before him to take the ‘road less traveled’ and to offer a rational discussion of what took place at Sandy Hook such as SSRI drugs or the effects of a society that is saturated with violence by a mainstream media that is owned lock, stock and barrel by those who also have a deeply vested interest in chaining America down in an eternal war with Islam, VS the more sensationalist (and financially lucrative) road of pandering to the lunatic fringe by dabbling in unsupportable and unsustainable ‘theories’ involving shooting and bombings that ‘never happened’, he chose the latter and now it is ‘pay day’, as the saying goes.

Let all who have eyes recognize the ugly truth of all of this for what it is–The very same methods which Judea, Inc uses in raising up and patronizing certain political office holders are applied to ‘media’ people as well, including those who bill themselves as ‘alternative’. Money, support, attention, and all the other trappings and accoutrements used by OJI in ‘hooking’ politicians and keeping the narrative ‘in line’ with Jewish interests are also utilized in cultivating certain ‘alternative’ personalities, Alex Jones obviously being the most well-known.

In the meantime, those other ‘alternative’ personalities who insist upon remaining permanent guests in the Hotel Reality and who are too much ‘sticklers for detail’ (as the late and greatly-missed MCP used to say) are drummed out, drowned out, and, as in the case involving MCP, removed from the playing field so that people such as Jones (and others) are free to dominate all discussions.

And then, the next thing you know, he–just like the fattened calf that he was cultivated to be–is being slaughtered in a very loud and public way and in the process of him being cut up into chewable pieces, so too is the entire ‘movement’ which he represents.

As we like to say often now, there is no such thing as a ‘Jewish problem’, but rather the willful absence of rational thinking and rational method on the part of Gentiles in dealing with Jewish power.

A Superior Court judge Wednesday ordered Alex Jones to sit for a five-hour deposition by attorneys for the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who are suing him for calling the 2012 massacre a ‘hoax’ on his “Infowars” show.

Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis issued a ruling authorizing attorneys for Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder to depose Jones and three other defendants for a total of 19 hours. Bellis ruled the families are “entitled to conduct discovery likely to lead to admissible evidence for the purposes of opposing the motions to dismiss.”

The plaintiffs include the parents of four children killed at the Newtown school — Jacqueline and Mark Barden, parents of Daniel; Nicole and Ian Hockley, parents of Dylan; Francine and David Wheeler, parents of Ben; and Jennifer Hensel and Jeremy Richman, parents of Avielle Richman. Other plaintiffs are relatives of slain first-grade teacher Victoria Leigh Soto; Erica Lafferty-Garbatini, daughter of slain Principal Dawn Hochsprung; and William Aldenberg, a longtime FBI agent and a first responder.

Mark Barden said in a statement, “For years, Alex Jones and his co-conspirators have turned the unthinkable loss of our sweet little Daniel and of so many others into advertising dollars and fundraising appeals. “It is far beyond time that he be held accountable for the pain his false narratives have caused so many, and today’s ruling brings us one step closer to doing that.”

The lawsuit alleges a yearslong campaign of “abusive and outrageous false statements in which Jones and the other defendants have developed, amplified and perpetuated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was staged and that the 26 families who lost loved ones are paid actors who faked their relatives’ deaths.” The lawsuit also accuses Jones of orchestrating a sustained attack that lasted for years, accusing shattered family members of being actors, stating as fact that the shooting was a hoax and inciting others to act on these malicious lies.

The families claim Jones knew the claims were false but that he kept perpetuating them because it was good for his ratings, drew advertisers and made him money.

The ruling by Bellis is the second in the past few weeks against Jones. Last month Bellis ordered Jones to turn over financial and marketing documents related to his Infowars empire. Attorney Jay Wolman, who is representing Jones, tried to make a direct appeal to the state Supreme Court to overturn that ruling but the court denied that request.

Wolman had already filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming Jones is protected under the First Amendment. In court filings, he has compared Jones to the likes of Watergate journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. Bellis hasn’t addressed that motion.

Two other Sandy Hook families filed lawsuits in Texas, where Jones’ “Infowars” show is based, last April. Neil Heslin, father of slain student Jesse Lewis, and Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, whose son, Noah Pozner died in the massacre, filed separate lawsuits in Travis County, Texas, using basically the same arguments. A judge in Texas already has denied a motion by Jones to dismiss those lawsuits and has ordered that he must be deposed, although that hasn’t taken place yet.