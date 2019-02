Kushner: Both Israel and the Palestinians Will Have to Compromise in Upcoming Trump Peace Plan

Speaking at U.S.-orchestrated Mideast convention in Warsaw, the senior Trump aide says plan will be presented after Israeli election in April

Haaretz

Jared Kushner, senior aide to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday both Israel and the Palestinians will have to compromise in the administration’s peace plan, which will be presented after the upcoming Israeli election in April.

Kushner was speaking at a closed session at a U.S.-orchestrated convention on the Middle East in Poland.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he won’t judge the plan before he sees it, and hopes the Palestinians will do the same.

Trump’s Mideast peace envoy, Jason Greenblatt also tweeted Thursday that “Netanyahu described the medical care given by Israel to thousands of Syrians who suffered from the tragic civil war in Syria. A great example of what Israel does to help the region. Imagine what can be accomplished if regional peace is achieved!”

Also on Thursday, when Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa was asked when his country would establish diplomatic contact with Israel, he said “It will happen when it will happen.”

When pressed on will this happen soon, Al Khalifa said, “Eventually.”

Over 60 foreign ministers and representatives have gathered in Warsaw to participate in a conference on the Middle East co-hosted by Poland and the U.S. State Department that was originally supposed to focus on Iran, but the title was later changed to “Promoting a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East.”

Earlier Thursday, speaking to reporters alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pompeo said “You can’t achieve stability in the Middle East without confronting Iran. It’s just not possible.”

“There are malign influences in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq,” Pompeo added. “The three H’s- the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah. These are real threats.”