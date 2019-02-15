Israel says it wants war with Iran and is meeting with Arab countries to ‘advance’ it

Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
#1 by Luis Del Rey on 02/15/2019 - 9:34
Sir, I can’t believe what I just read in your site, spewing hatred against Israel and God’s children. Jesus himself said: “The first without sin throws the first stone”.
ed note–prima facie evidence vis a vis the mental illness that afflicts all those who come even within as much as a mile of Judaism and its toxicity.
Jesus, speaking specifically of the Jews, categorically denied that they were the ‘children of God’ as our deluded and deranged commenter Luis Del Ray contends, and instead, declared them to be the ‘children of their father, the devil’. Furthermore, even the Jewish prophets themselves declared them to be such, and in particular Jeremiah, who writes about them thus–
I will pronounce my judgment on these people (the Jews) because of their wickedness in forsaking me…
I brought you into a fertile land, but you came and defiled my land and made my inheritance detestable…
The priests did not ask ‘Where is the Lord?’ …
Those who deal with the law do not know me and the leaders rebel against me constantly…
Therefore I bring charges against you, your children and against your children’s children…
These people have forsaken me, the spring of living water…
Your wickedness will punish you and your backsliding will rebuke you…
Long ago you broke off your yoke and said ‘I will not serve you!’ Indeed on every high hill, you lay down like a prostitute…
Why did you turn against me and become a corrupt, wild vine?
Although you wash yourself with an abundance of soap the stain of your guilt is always before me…
As a thief is disgraced only when caught, so too is the house of Israel disgraced…they, their kings and officials, priests and prophets have turned their backs to me and not their faces…
You have all rebelled against me…
In vain did I punish these people and yet they did not respond to correction…
Your sword has devoured your prophets like a ravenous lion…
These people have forgotten me…Even the worst of women can learn from your ways…
On your clothes men find the lifeblood of the innocent poor, and yet in spite of all this you dare to say ‘I am innocent!’
But I will pass judgment upon you, O Israel…You have lived as a prostitute with many lovers. Look up to the barren heights and see, is there any place where you haven’t been ravaged? By the roadside you sat, waiting for lovers. You have defiled the land with your prostitution and wickedness. You have the brazen look of a prostitute and refuse to blush with shame…
These people are fools…They do not know me. They are senseless children and have no understanding. They are skilled in evil and know not how to do good…
Go up and down the streets of Jerusalem…Look around and search her squares…If you can find but one person who deals honestly and seeks the truth I will forgive this city…
Therefore a lion from the forest will attack them…a wolf from the desert will ravage them…a leopard will lie in wait near their towns to tear to pieces any who venture out, for their rebellion is great and their backslidings many…
Why should I forgive you? Your children have forsaken me. I supplied all their needs and yet they committed adultery and thronged the houses of prostitutes…Should I not punish them for this? Should I not avenge myself upon a nation such as this?
‘O house of Israel’ declares the Lord,
‘I am bringing a distant nation against you,
An ancient and enduring nation,
A people whose language you do not know and whose speech you do not understand…
They will devour your harvests, sons and daughters, your flocks and herds…
With the sword they will utterly destroy the fortified cities in which you trust…
Hear this, you foolish and senseless people, who have eyes but do not see and ears but do not hear…
Should you not fear me? Should you not tremble in my presence?
Among these people (the Jews) are wicked men who lie in wait like men who snare birds…Their house are full of deceit, they have become rich and powerful and have grown fat and sleek and their evil deeds have no limit…
They defend neither the orphans nor the poor…
Should I not punish them for this? Should I not avenge myself upon a nation such as this?
A horrible thing has happened in this land of Israel…
The prophets tell lies and the priests rule by their own authority and my people love it this way…
Therefore this is what the Lord says of Jerusalem–‘This city must be punished, for it is filled with oppression…
As a well pours out its water so Jerusalem pours out her wickedness…Violence and destruction resound in her and her sickness is forever before me…
Take warning, O Jerusalem, or I will make your land desolate so no one can live in it…
And yet, their ears remain closed and the word of the Lord is offensive to them. They find no pleasure in it…
From the least to the greatest, all are greedy for gain, prophet and priest alike, all practice deceit…
The leaders dress the wound of these people as though it were not serious, and yet, are they ashamed of their loathsome conduct? No, they have no shame at all…They do not even know how to blush…
Therefore they will fall among the fallen and will be brought down when I punish them…
I will bring an end to the sounds of joy in the towns of Judah and the streets of Jerusalem, for the land will become desolate…
Why does Jerusalem always turn away? They cling to deceit and no one repents of his wickedness, saying ‘what have I done?’
Each pursues his own course like a horse charging into battle…How can you say ‘We are wise, for we have the law of the Lord?’ when the lying pen of the scribes has handled it falsely?
Therefore I will give their wives to other men and their fields to new owners…
No one speaks the truth…They have taught their tongues to lie and they weary themselves with doing evil…
It is because they have forsaken me and instead followed the stubbornness of their hearts that I will make them eat bitter food and drink poisoned water. I will scatter them among nations that neither they nor their fathers have known and I will pursue them with the sword until I have destroyed them…
There is a conspiracy among the people of Jerusalem…
They have returned to the evil ways of their forefathers who refused to listen to me…
Therefore I will bring upon them a disaster they cannot escape and although they cry out to me, I will not listen to them…
Do not pray for these people nor plead for them, because I will not listen in the time of distress…Do not pray for the well-being of these people, for I will not listen to their cry…
Instead, I will destroy them with the sword, famine and plague…
The prophets of Israel tell lies in my name…
I have not sent them or spoken to them…
They are prophesying to you false visions and the delusions of their own mind, saying ‘No sword or famine will touch Israel.’
But those prophets will perish by sword and famine and those who listen to them will be thrown into the streets of Jerusalem…
There will be no one to bury them or their wives, their sons or daughters…
I will pour out upon them the calamity they deserve…
Who will have pity on you, O Jerusalem?
Who will mourn for you?
You have rejected me, so I will lay hands on you and destroy you…
I can no longer show you compassion…
I will bring bereavement and destruction on these people for they have not changed their ways…
Your wealth and your treasures I will give away as plunder, because of all the sins of your country…
For my anger will kindle a fire that will burn against you, for I, the sovereign Lord am against you, Jerusalem, and will punish you as your deeds deserve and will kindle a fire in your forests that will consume everything around you…
Through your own fault you will lose the inheritance I gave you, for you have kindled my anger and it will burn FOREVER…
#2 by Awake and Aware on 02/15/2019 - 9:34
how anyone knowing the words of Jesus Christ concerning those whom He called ‘children of their father the devil’ can in any way reconcile this with the notion that they at the same time ‘God’s chosen’ is proof of their being irretrievably insane, and the worst part is that there are millions of these types infecting the planet and affecting important items such as war and politics.
#3 by Colin on 02/15/2019 - 9:34
I also have to wonder if the Iranian threat is hyped to justify the billions in welfare in which in part is recycled back to israel lobby groups. We all know how the lobby groups control/influence US elections and policies.
#4 by Know1 on 02/15/2019 - 9:34
Love the book of Jeremiah. It always cheers me up.
You can count on less than one hand the number of Muslim countries.
#5 by Colin on 02/15/2019 - 9:34
Oh and one more thing…it was nice of the first poster to take time away from planning his/her anti muslim march blog/target practice to post their thoughts. Carry on and make Jesus proud.