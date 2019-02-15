«
Israel says it wants war with Iran and is meeting with Arab countries to ‘advance’ it


ed note–anyone spending as much as 5 minutes a day following any news where Israel–the world’s largest insane asylum housing millions of mentally-ill and criminally-inclined misfits, derelicts, and degenerates–features as the main topic will of course react to the title of the news piece with the same shock that attends news of hurricanes erupting during hurricane season.

OF COURSE Israel wants war with Iran. Iran is after all, the very same nation that figures into one of Judaism’s most important yearly religious celebrations where Jews recall and festivate what they believe was the mass-massacre of 75,000 Persians by feral, violent Jews living there at that time.

What needs to be understood–but sadly, which is not–about all of this is that Israel as a nation and Jews as a group want war with EVERYONE and indeed, see themselves at war with everyone by virtue of what Judaism preaches and teaches vis the polar differences that differentiate the Jew and the Gentile.

And no, this war-lust isn’t just a ‘Talmud’ thing. The seeds of this conflict and the desire on the part of Judaism’s acolytes to perpetuate and to sustain this stasis are found within the very first pages of the very first book of the Torah featuring a penniless nomad named Abram hearing voices in his head telling him that those who bless him (and his progeny) will be blessed, and that those who curse him (and his progeny) will be cursed.

This fact, that Torah Judaism as a philosophy is one that has at the very epi-center of its being an unquenchable malice towards ‘the other’ paired with an equally-unquenchable sense of covetousness towards his goods, properties, and wealth, as well as the moral dispensation on the part of those adhering to this philosophy to indulge that malice, greed, and covetousness by engaging in any and all criminal behavior necessary in satisfying those darker instincts, has existed now as an open secret for thousands of years just waiting to be discovered and declared as such, but which to this very day, has been relegated merely to a program of dealing with the symptoms of this mental illness known as Jtosis while leaving untouched and untreated the cause of it all which is the Judaism itself.

Newsweek

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his desire to go to war with Iran, and said he was meeting with dozens of foreign envoys, including those from the Arab world, in order to push the initiative forward.

The United States has rallied countries from across the world, especially from Europe and the Middle East, to attend a summit in Warsaw in a bid to form a united front against revolutionary Shiite Muslim Iran. In a video posted Wednesday to his office’s Twitter account, Netanyahu said he had just had an “excellent meeting” in the Polish capital with Oman’s foreign minister, with whom he “discussed additional steps we can take together with the countries of the region in order to advance common interests.”

“From here I am going to a meeting with 60 foreign ministers and envoys of countries from around the world against Iran,” the Israeli head of state continued, according to the account’s English-language translation of his Hebrew remarks.

“What is important about this meeting. and it is not in secret, because there are many of those—is that this is an open meeting with representatives of leading Arab countries, that are sitting down together with Israel in order to advance the common interest of war with Iran,” he added.

The English-language tweets were soon deleted and re-uploaded with the phrase “combating Iran” replacing “war with Iran.” The video with English subtitles was also removed.

Just before heading to the Warsaw conference, Netanyahu revealed on Tuesday that Israeli forces were behind the shelling of an observation post in Syria’s southwestern Al-Quneitra province. The attack was the latest in a once-secretive, years-long campaign to target alleged Iranian and Iran-backed forces battling a 2011 rebel and jihadi uprising on behalf of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Israel has argued that Iran was attempting to set up forward bases through its elite Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. While the U.S. has tacitly endorsed such operations, Israeli strikes have antagonized Iranian officials, who have threatened retaliation and have also angered Assad’s other major ally, Russia, which has recently called for an end to such maneuvers.

While a number of Arab League states have begun to repair relations with Damascus, they have done so in the interest of pushing back against Tehran’s growing influence in the region, which includes friendly political forces in the capitals of Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen. In the Arab world, Saudi Arabia has led the charge against Iran, and Israel has often appealed to the kingdom to join forces against the Islamic Republic, though no high-level contacts have been publicly revealed.

Netanyahu has, however, traveled to Oman in a rare visit to one of the few Arab states that maintain ties with Israel. Upon the majority-Jewish state’s establishment in 1948 and the mass exodus of Palestinians that followed, Arab powers went to war with Israel, which would go on to clash with a coalition of hostile neighbors at least twice more in the 20th century before focusing on the threat posed by Iran and its own regional partners, such as the Lebanese Shiite Muslim Hezbollah movement.

Israel and Saudi Arabia were among the few international voices supporting President Donald Trump’s exit from a 2015 nuclear deal that they alleged had allowed Iran to use funds unfrozen by its agreeing to curb nuclear activities to support militant groups abroad and develop ballistic missiles, which Iranian leaders have threatened to use against Israel and U.S. bases should a conflict break out. Fellow signatories China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom have vowed to continue trading with Iran despite new U.S. sanctions.

The White House stepped up its campaign against Iran ahead of the Warsaw summit as Trump and national security adviser John Bolton attacked Tehran’s leaders on social media with #40YearsofFailure hashtags mocking ongoing celebrations commemorating four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ousted a West-backed monarchy. Iranian officials have what they consider to be a conspiracy to overthrow their government.

As international representatives met in Warsaw, a suicide bombing in Iran that the Revolutionary Guards blamed on “terrorists” and “agents of intelligence services” struck a bus carrying members of the Iranian force, killing up to 27 and wounding 10 more, in the southeast Sistan-Baluchistan province of Iran.

  1. #1 by Luis Del Rey on 02/15/2019 - 9:34

    Sir, I can’t believe what I just read in your site, spewing hatred against Israel and God’s children. Jesus himself said: “The first without sin throws the first stone”.

    ed note–prima facie evidence vis a vis the mental illness that afflicts all those who come even within as much as a mile of Judaism and its toxicity.

    Jesus, speaking specifically of the Jews, categorically denied that they were the ‘children of God’ as our deluded and deranged commenter Luis Del Ray contends, and instead, declared them to be the ‘children of their father, the devil’. Furthermore, even the Jewish prophets themselves declared them to be such, and in particular Jeremiah, who writes about them thus–

    I will pronounce my judgment on these people (the Jews) because of their wickedness in forsaking me…
    I brought you into a fertile land, but you came and defiled my land and made my inheritance detestable…
    The priests did not ask ‘Where is the Lord?’ …
    Those who deal with the law do not know me and the leaders rebel against me constantly…
    Therefore I bring charges against you, your children and against your children’s children…
    These people have forsaken me, the spring of living water…
    Your wickedness will punish you and your backsliding will rebuke you…
    Long ago you broke off your yoke and said ‘I will not serve you!’ Indeed on every high hill, you lay down like a prostitute…
    Why did you turn against me and become a corrupt, wild vine?
    Although you wash yourself with an abundance of soap the stain of your guilt is always before me…
    As a thief is disgraced only when caught, so too is the house of Israel disgraced…they, their kings and officials, priests and prophets have turned their backs to me and not their faces…
    You have all rebelled against me…
    In vain did I punish these people and yet they did not respond to correction…
    Your sword has devoured your prophets like a ravenous lion…
    These people have forgotten me…Even the worst of women can learn from your ways…
    On your clothes men find the lifeblood of the innocent poor, and yet in spite of all this you dare to say ‘I am innocent!’
    But I will pass judgment upon you, O Israel…You have lived as a prostitute with many lovers. Look up to the barren heights and see, is there any place where you haven’t been ravaged? By the roadside you sat, waiting for lovers. You have defiled the land with your prostitution and wickedness. You have the brazen look of a prostitute and refuse to blush with shame…
    These people are fools…They do not know me. They are senseless children and have no understanding. They are skilled in evil and know not how to do good…
    Go up and down the streets of Jerusalem…Look around and search her squares…If you can find but one person who deals honestly and seeks the truth I will forgive this city…
    Therefore a lion from the forest will attack them…a wolf from the desert will ravage them…a leopard will lie in wait near their towns to tear to pieces any who venture out, for their rebellion is great and their backslidings many…
    Why should I forgive you? Your children have forsaken me. I supplied all their needs and yet they committed adultery and thronged the houses of prostitutes…Should I not punish them for this? Should I not avenge myself upon a nation such as this?
    ‘O house of Israel’ declares the Lord,
    ‘I am bringing a distant nation against you,
    An ancient and enduring nation,
    A people whose language you do not know and whose speech you do not understand…
    They will devour your harvests, sons and daughters, your flocks and herds…
    With the sword they will utterly destroy the fortified cities in which you trust…
    Hear this, you foolish and senseless people, who have eyes but do not see and ears but do not hear…
    Should you not fear me? Should you not tremble in my presence?
    Among these people (the Jews) are wicked men who lie in wait like men who snare birds…Their house are full of deceit, they have become rich and powerful and have grown fat and sleek and their evil deeds have no limit…
    They defend neither the orphans nor the poor…
    Should I not punish them for this? Should I not avenge myself upon a nation such as this?
    A horrible thing has happened in this land of Israel…
    The prophets tell lies and the priests rule by their own authority and my people love it this way…
    Therefore this is what the Lord says of Jerusalem–‘This city must be punished, for it is filled with oppression…
    As a well pours out its water so Jerusalem pours out her wickedness…Violence and destruction resound in her and her sickness is forever before me…
    Take warning, O Jerusalem, or I will make your land desolate so no one can live in it…
    And yet, their ears remain closed and the word of the Lord is offensive to them. They find no pleasure in it…
    From the least to the greatest, all are greedy for gain, prophet and priest alike, all practice deceit…
    The leaders dress the wound of these people as though it were not serious, and yet, are they ashamed of their loathsome conduct? No, they have no shame at all…They do not even know how to blush…
    Therefore they will fall among the fallen and will be brought down when I punish them…
    I will bring an end to the sounds of joy in the towns of Judah and the streets of Jerusalem, for the land will become desolate…
    Why does Jerusalem always turn away? They cling to deceit and no one repents of his wickedness, saying ‘what have I done?’
    Each pursues his own course like a horse charging into battle…How can you say ‘We are wise, for we have the law of the Lord?’ when the lying pen of the scribes has handled it falsely?
    Therefore I will give their wives to other men and their fields to new owners…
    No one speaks the truth…They have taught their tongues to lie and they weary themselves with doing evil…
    It is because they have forsaken me and instead followed the stubbornness of their hearts that I will make them eat bitter food and drink poisoned water. I will scatter them among nations that neither they nor their fathers have known and I will pursue them with the sword until I have destroyed them…
    There is a conspiracy among the people of Jerusalem…
    They have returned to the evil ways of their forefathers who refused to listen to me…
    Therefore I will bring upon them a disaster they cannot escape and although they cry out to me, I will not listen to them…
    Do not pray for these people nor plead for them, because I will not listen in the time of distress…Do not pray for the well-being of these people, for I will not listen to their cry…
    Instead, I will destroy them with the sword, famine and plague…
    The prophets of Israel tell lies in my name…
    I have not sent them or spoken to them…
    They are prophesying to you false visions and the delusions of their own mind, saying ‘No sword or famine will touch Israel.’
    But those prophets will perish by sword and famine and those who listen to them will be thrown into the streets of Jerusalem…
    There will be no one to bury them or their wives, their sons or daughters…
    I will pour out upon them the calamity they deserve…
    Who will have pity on you, O Jerusalem?
    Who will mourn for you?
    You have rejected me, so I will lay hands on you and destroy you…
    I can no longer show you compassion…
    I will bring bereavement and destruction on these people for they have not changed their ways…
    Your wealth and your treasures I will give away as plunder, because of all the sins of your country…
    For my anger will kindle a fire that will burn against you, for I, the sovereign Lord am against you, Jerusalem, and will punish you as your deeds deserve and will kindle a fire in your forests that will consume everything around you…
    Through your own fault you will lose the inheritance I gave you, for you have kindled my anger and it will burn FOREVER…

  2. #2 by Awake and Aware on 02/15/2019 - 9:34

    how anyone knowing the words of Jesus Christ concerning those whom He called ‘children of their father the devil’ can in any way reconcile this with the notion that they at the same time ‘God’s chosen’ is proof of their being irretrievably insane, and the worst part is that there are millions of these types infecting the planet and affecting important items such as war and politics.

  3. #3 by Colin on 02/15/2019 - 9:34

    I also have to wonder if the Iranian threat is hyped to justify the billions in welfare in which in part is recycled back to israel lobby groups. We all know how the lobby groups control/influence US elections and policies.

  4. #4 by Know1 on 02/15/2019 - 9:34

    Love the book of Jeremiah. It always cheers me up.

    Israel says it wants war with Iran and is meeting with Arab countries to ‘advance’ it

    You can count on less than one hand the number of Muslim countries.

  5. #5 by Colin on 02/15/2019 - 9:34

    Oh and one more thing…it was nice of the first poster to take time away from planning his/her anti muslim march blog/target practice to post their thoughts. Carry on and make Jesus proud.

