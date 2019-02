How we got to where we are right now–Iran’s Zarif says ‘We Respect Judaism, Oppose Zionism’

‘Iran’s historic and cultural record has been one of coexistence and respect for divine religions, particularly Judaism.’

ed note–as we like to say, take a good, long look at that quote featured in the pic above. It is not from the Talmooood, the Kabbalah, the Zohar, Herzl’s ‘Die Juden Staat’, or some pamphlet from the publishing house of the Illuminati, the Bilderbergers, the Jesuits, the Black Pope Kolvenbach, or any of the other booger-men which far too many people claim are the ‘REAL rulers’ pulling and controlling all the big political gears in motion today.

It comes from the Torah, otherwise known as the 5 books of Moses, and is thousands of years old. It is just one of many, many others that clearly, explicitly, and without any ambiguity whatsoever COMMANDS–as part and parcel not only of stealing that land between the Nile and Euphrates rivers, but as well, in establishing a Judaic caliphate in Joo-roo-salem from which all decrees governing all human affairs are to go forth–that the ‘chosen’ people of yahweh utterly exterminate every living non-Israelite that happens to fall within their Judaic grasp.

Now, being an educated man, it is somewhere between improbable and impossible that Zarif is not aware of this particular passage noted above. So the question must be asked–Why then would he characterize a ‘religion’ that espouses such bloody business as ‘divine’, as the reader will see for his/her own eyes in the piece below?

The best answer is that he–following in the footsteps of all powerful men who preceded him going all the way back to Titus–would rather not ‘go there’ in the discussion. It is just so much easier and so much less time-consuming/energy-depleting to keep the discussion focused on the symptoms of the problem rather than getting down to the root cause of it all.

But, as any HONEST student of history (as well as of the very dangerous Apocalyptic climate in which the world now finds itself) can and will attest, it is PRECISELY this ‘strategy’ of avoiding discussion of the root cause of the problem that has brought us to the point where we presently find ourselves–7 billion people in the world, all men, women and children on God’s green earth, each held hostage with a Judaic thermo-nuclear gun being held to our heads and a razor-sharp Judaic sacrificial knife held to our throats.

Mr. Zarif et al, we have avoided this discussion for far too long. You have a very large pulpit and a very loud microphone with which you can speak to the world. Please, while there are a few remaining minutes left, let the discussion start. You have nothing but the truth on your side, and maybe, just maybe, the truth on this matter will set us free, as once promised/predicted/prophecied by a certain fella named Jesus Christ.

Haaretz

Iran on Saturday rejected accusations of anti-Semitism leveled against it by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, saying it respected Judaism but opposed Israel, which Tehran said was acting like a “killing machine against the Palestinians.”

Pence accused Iran of Nazi-like anti-Semitism on Friday after visiting the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, maintaining his harsh rhetoric just a day after attacking European powers for trying to undermine U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

“Iran’s historic and cultural record of coexistence and respect for divine religions, particularly Judaism, is recorded in reliable historic documents of various nations,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.

“The principle that underlies our foreign policy is the aggressive and occupying nature of the Zionist regime (Israel)…, which is a killing machine against the Palestinian people,” Qasemi said, according the ministry’s website.

Speaking to Germany’s Der Spiegel Online, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described Pence’s accusation as “laughable,” adding: “Iran has always supported the Jews. We are just against Zionists. The Holocaust was a disaster.”

Iran’s ancient Jewish community has slumped to an estimated 10,000-20,000 from 85,000 at the time of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but it is believed to be the biggest in the Middle East outside Israel.

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander in January threatened Israel, which Iran does not recognize, with destruction if it attacks Iran, state media reported.

The United States is seeking to isolate Tehran. It reimposed economic sanctions last year after pulling out of the landmark 2015 Iran accord with world powers aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The European Union is trying to keep the nuclear deal alive, however, and has developed a mechanism to open a channel to continue trade with Iran, drawing sharp criticism of Brussels from Pence on Thursday.