‘Evidence in plain sight’ of Trump collusion with Russia, says pro-Israel Jewish congressman Schiff

ed note–those Trump supporters who go into default mode and assume that all the hullaballoo about Trump and Russia is just ‘liberal noise’ and Democratic diaper wetting need to consider the possibility that indeed there may be much, much more to all this ‘Russia’ business than simply theatrics.

Common sense mixed with credible intelligence indicates that it is somewhere between possible and probable that indeed Russian interests played a role in the social media war that helped get Trump elected and in doing so, overpowered what has been the most powerful, feared and undefeated power in the American electoral process for over half a century–AIPAC, and that it is this–fury mixed with fear, that not only did the Russians beat the Jews at their own game, but indeed, that they may do so again, and again and again and in the process, begin the de-judification process within the American political system that is the cause of all the angst and screeching.

politico

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that there is ample evidence Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

In an interview on CNN, Schiff rejected Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr’s statements from earlier this month, in which Burr said evidence shows no collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Chairman Burr must have a different word for it,” Schiff told host Dana Bash on “State of the Union,” pointing to communications between Russia and Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump aides George Papadopoulos and Michael Flynn.

“You can see evidence in plain sight on the issue of collusion, pretty compelling evidence,” Schiff said, adding, “There is a difference between seeing evidence of collusion and being able to prove a criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Schiff said special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on potential Russian government meddling in the 2016 election might not be the final word on the matter.

“We may also need to see the evidence behind that report,” he said.

And Schiff said that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe should be held accountable if he lied to investigators — something he also said should be true of any former Trump staffers who did so.

Last year, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog found that McCabe inappropriately authorized the disclosure of sensitive information about the Clinton investigation to a reporter and repeatedly lied to investigators about it . The Justice Department on Thursday referenced McCabe’s dismissal from the bureau, which followed that report, in its statement disputing his claims.

“He should be held to the same standard anyone else that the Justice Department has looked at in this investigation or any other,” Schiff said.