Yahweh’s Chosen Land Thieves and Murderers threaten Palestinian family– ‘If you don’t leave this house, we will slaughter all your children in front of you’

ed note–waiting for the obligatory chirping session now from some lecturing gatekeeper (or a group of them) who will claim that such business is not ‘religious’ but rather ‘secular,’ that it is all the product of ‘Zionism’ and of Herzl rather than of Moses, as well as the nonsense that it contradicts ‘true Judaism’ as it appears in the Torah which they will in equally-obligatory fashion claim is ‘holy, godly, and peaceful’, accompanied of course with the obligatory video featuring the lisping, bearded rabbis from Neturei Karta doing their chorus line performance that they always do and which unfortunately far too many ‘activists’ believe and accept at face value.

Since we are talking about the grisly business of murdering the innocent children of those parents who refuse to open the doors to their abodes and surrender their property to the invading, thieving Israelites, we just ran across an EXTREMELY interesting and eye-opening passage from the Torah–II Kings to be specific–where the King of Israel at that time named ‘Menahem’ (after whom the arch-terrorist Menachem Begin was named) is described thus–

‘At that time Menahem, King of Israel, attacked the town of Tiphsah and everyone in the city and its vicinity, and because they refused to open their gates to him, he sacked Tiphsah and then ripped open the bellies of all the women carrying child.’– 2 Kings 15:16

This is not Herzl or his book ‘The Jewish State’…

It’s not Moses Hess…

It is not Jabotinsky, nor Ovadiah Yosef, or Sarah Silverman, or AIPAC or any of the other creatures found these days slithering about and hissing like the brood of hell-bound vipers that Jesus Christ described them as being.

This is Judaism, thousands of years old and sitting there, just waiting for rational, moral people to put under the spiritual microscope and study and understand–not for what they want it to be in accordance with their religiously-based emotionalism, but rather–WHAT IT IS.

the night of February 16, ISM activists joined a number of local Protection Unit activists to go on a night patrol of the old city in Al Khalil. During the night patrol, we were brought into the home of of a family who have recently experienced intimidation and aggressive harassment from illegal settlers and the military.

Our hosts described to us how settlers, including prominent Hebron settlement spokesperson Noam Arnon invaded the family home by climbing down the stairs from their rooftop, accompanied by the Israeli army.

Our host described how, in the presence of the army, Noam Arnon threatened that he would murder the entire family who lived in the house if they did not submit to the demands of the settlers and give up their home.

This disgusting threat was allegedly made by the man who is often portrayed as a man of peace, and a reasonable voice in the settler community.

Our host went on to describe how Anat Cohen, another prominent settler in Al Khalil, was watching this interaction from a nearby home, encouraging the soldiers and settlers to kill the homeowners.

Also among the mob was Baruch Marzel, the extreme right-wing politician and previous spokesperson of the Kach organisation – a party outlawed in Israel and the US as a terrorist organization.

In 2000 Marzel organized a party at the shrine of Baruch Goldstein, the Israeli terrorist who murdered 29 Palestinians in the Ibrahim mosque, to celebrate the massacre.

Nighttime invasions of homes by the military are common throughout occupied Palestine. However, instances like this shine a light on the inner workings of the occupation.

The event described above is the occupation in a microcosm: one of the world’s most technologically advanced armies, acting on behalf of a group of extremists with an agenda of ethnic cleansing. There is no justice in an occupation.