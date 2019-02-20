Yahweh’s Chosen Land Thieves and Murderers threaten Palestinian family– ‘If you don’t leave this house, we will slaughter all your children in front of you’
ed note–waiting for the obligatory chirping session now from some lecturing gatekeeper (or a group of them) who will claim that such business is not ‘religious’ but rather ‘secular,’ that it is all the product of ‘Zionism’ and of Herzl rather than of Moses, as well as the nonsense that it contradicts ‘true Judaism’ as it appears in the Torah which they will in equally-obligatory fashion claim is ‘holy, godly, and peaceful’, accompanied of course with the obligatory video featuring the lisping, bearded rabbis from Neturei Karta doing their chorus line performance that they always do and which unfortunately far too many ‘activists’ believe and accept at face value.
Since we are talking about the grisly business of murdering the innocent children of those parents who refuse to open the doors to their abodes and surrender their property to the invading, thieving Israelites, we just ran across an EXTREMELY interesting and eye-opening passage from the Torah–II Kings to be specific–where the King of Israel at that time named ‘Menahem’ (after whom the arch-terrorist Menachem Begin was named) is described thus–
‘At that time Menahem, King of Israel, attacked the town of Tiphsah and everyone in the city and its vicinity, and because they refused to open their gates to him, he sacked Tiphsah and then ripped open the bellies of all the women carrying child.’– 2 Kings 15:16
This is not Herzl or his book ‘The Jewish State’…
It’s not Moses Hess…
It is not Jabotinsky, nor Ovadiah Yosef, or Sarah Silverman, or AIPAC or any of the other creatures found these days slithering about and hissing like the brood of hell-bound vipers that Jesus Christ described them as being.
This is Judaism, thousands of years old and sitting there, just waiting for rational, moral people to put under the spiritual microscope and study and understand–not for what they want it to be in accordance with their religiously-based emotionalism, but rather–WHAT IT IS.
the night of February 16, ISM activists joined a number of local Protection Unit activists to go on a night patrol of the old city in Al Khalil. During the night patrol, we were brought into the home of of a family who have recently experienced intimidation and aggressive harassment from illegal settlers and the military.
Our hosts described to us how settlers, including prominent Hebron settlement spokesperson Noam Arnon invaded the family home by climbing down the stairs from their rooftop, accompanied by the Israeli army.
Our host described how, in the presence of the army, Noam Arnon threatened that he would murder the entire family who lived in the house if they did not submit to the demands of the settlers and give up their home.
This disgusting threat was allegedly made by the man who is often portrayed as a man of peace, and a reasonable voice in the settler community.
Our host went on to describe how Anat Cohen, another prominent settler in Al Khalil, was watching this interaction from a nearby home, encouraging the soldiers and settlers to kill the homeowners.
Also among the mob was Baruch Marzel, the extreme right-wing politician and previous spokesperson of the Kach organisation – a party outlawed in Israel and the US as a terrorist organization.
In 2000 Marzel organized a party at the shrine of Baruch Goldstein, the Israeli terrorist who murdered 29 Palestinians in the Ibrahim mosque, to celebrate the massacre.
Nighttime invasions of homes by the military are common throughout occupied Palestine. However, instances like this shine a light on the inner workings of the occupation.
The event described above is the occupation in a microcosm: one of the world’s most technologically advanced armies, acting on behalf of a group of extremists with an agenda of ethnic cleansing. There is no justice in an occupation.
#1 by robken on 02/20/2019 - 9:34
Israel needs to pay for this attempted genocide of the Palestinian people… A total boycott of Israel needs to be implemented…
#2 by Awake and Aware on 02/20/2019 - 9:34
my God, how much clearer does it have to be before people understand?
ed note–only when Christians find themselves OVERTLY having joined the ranks of the Palestinians will they ‘get it’.
For 2,000 years, this bottle of rat poison has been sitting there as an open secret for Christians to study and understand for the danger that it poses to them and to the rest of the human race, but who have steadfastly refused to do so. The one attempt made by Marcion was shot down as ‘heresy’ and never re-visited. What’s worse are those–Christian Identity in particular–who love the Torah more than they do the words of Jesus Christ, given that they have written themselves in as the ‘beneficiares’ of the covenant and who believe themselves to be the living, breathing modern-day dna descendants of the same Hebrews, Israelites, Judahites, whatever name we want to us in describing them–who followed the order of King Menahem and ripped open the bellies of the pregnant women of Tiphsah in what could only be called aborto ad extremo.
#3 by Ladybat2 on 02/20/2019 - 9:34
See Editor. People think I get over emotional over this subject. How can any decent human being NOT get emotional when reading reports like this one? The problem is there is NOT ENOUGH people in the world as nuts over it as I am. I’m not the one whose crazy. Its these Jews and every human being on earth who sits back, watches what they do and remains quiet or worse, SUPPORTS THEM while they do it!
ed note–no, LB, no one thinks you get ‘overemotional.’ I/we share those emotions, and how could any human being not? I/we have never advocated having no emotions, or even less emotions, but rather, knowing how to contain them long enough and to the degre necessary to think things throgh rationally in terms of coming to some sort of resolution to this problem, as inadequate as it undoubtedly must be, given the kinds of circumstances involved.
#4 by 5 dancing shlomos on 02/20/2019 - 9:34
this horrific picture
should be on billboards
all around dc.
captioned
“a very common gift from yid and yidized amurderka”
“yours are next”