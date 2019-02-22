Netanyahu orchestrates merger to bring far-right extremists into Knesset

ed note–again, this needs to be seen through the lens of the present coup d’etat in progress in trying to get rid of the world’s most successful real estate developer as president and replacing him with a died-in-the-wool Christian Zionist counterpart who believes in all that ‘from the Nile to the Euphrates’ nonsense–

ULTIMATE PEACE DEAL.

Every American president beginning with JFK and all the way forward to Clinton who dared tread in those deadly waters of using their influence in trying to forge a peace deal that would constrain Judea, Inc from achieving its ultimate end goal–the subjugation of the entire Arab Middle East and its absorption into ‘Greater Israel’–has met with the same end. In this case, they know by virtue of the decades of doing business with him in the Manhatten real estate market that Trump is a force with which to be reckoned, hence the reason why they are pulling out all the stops in trying to prevent him from making/taking that 1st step towards building the ultimate ‘security wall’, i.e. the one that will prevent Israel from moving as much as another inch eastward.

Recall that all of this business began with Netanyahu ‘surrendering’ to Hamas in the recent almost-war’ that then led to the resignation of Lieberman and the ruling coalition falling apart. None of this was an accident, but rather a deliberately contrived maneuver in trying to prevent Trump’s peace deal from moving forward, since if there is no functioning government in Israel, there can be no ‘peace’ negotiations.

Now, Netanyahu is pulling together every extreme right-wing religious nutcase he can into the Knesset in order to GUARANTEE the impossibility of any peace deal which the Jews consider absolutely antithetical to the purest strains of Judaism upon which they believe that any ‘Jewish state’ must be based.

Remember as well that if Trump were truly ‘owned by the Jews’ as so many experts claim, none of these political gymnastics would be in the slightest degree necessary.

The Jewish Daily Forward

The Israeli right-wing party Jewish Home merged on Wednesday with a small extremist party led by followers of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, all but guaranteeing Knesset seats for the extremists.

Kahane’s party was banned from running in Israeli elections in 1988 for racism, then banned entirely in 1994 under anti-terrorism laws. Two Kahanist groups, Kahane Chai and Kach, are currently designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S. Department of State.

According to Haaretz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised top positions in the next government to Jewish Home leaders if they merged with the small extremist party Otzma Yehudit, or “Jewish Power,” which is led by three prominent Kahanists.

Parties must get at least 3.25% of all votes to gain entry into the Knesset. Had the two parties run separately, they likely would have split votes and risked falling under the electoral threshold and not making it into parliament at all, weakening options for Netanyahu to forge a coalition on the right.

The prime minister cancelled a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in order to usher through the deal, according to the Times of Israel.

One Otzma Yehudit leader, Baruch Marzel, was the secretary of Kahane’s party Kach in 1984, according to the Times of Israel. Another, Michael Ben-Ari, has been denied entry to the U.S. due to his ties to Kahanist groups, the Times of Israel reported.

The Jerusalem Post reported that multiple Jewish Home members had threatened to quit the party list if the merger went through.

Meanwhile, the leader of Meretz, an Israeli left-wing party, said that they would seek to get Otzma Yehudit disqualified, according to Haaretz.