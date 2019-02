Trump son-in-law Kushner headed to Saudi to meet with Crown Prince and being preps for peace deal announcement

The Jewish Daily Forward

President Trump’s advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is leaving Washington this weekend for a trip that will include an audience with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, Vanity Fair reported. It will be his first face-to-face with the Saudi leader since the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October, which U.S. intelligence reportedly believes the prince orchestrated.

Kushner is reported to have a close relationship with the Crown Prince, also known as MBS. The New York Times reported late last year that the two had “private, informal conversations,” which concerned U.S. officials. Kushner reportedly remained a defender of MBS within the White House, even after Khashoggi’s death. The presidential advisor has reportedly pushed for the Saudis to receive a $110 billion military arms deal.

The latest visit, which will also touch down in five other Arab countries, comes as the Trump administration reportedly seeks a deal to sell nuclear technology to the Saudis. It also comes in the lead-up to Israeli elections. Kushner has long promised a peace plan, which is expected to involve the Saudi leadership. The public presentation of the plan is being delayed until after Israeli elections in April.