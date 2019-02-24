Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
Robert Kraft Was Charged For Soliciting A Prostitute. What Does Judaism Say About Prostitution?
#1 by sonof_thealmighty@yahoo.com on 02/24/2019 - 9:34
Glenn remains as silly as ever and dumb as a rock. Because a ‘jew’ says something therefore it’s true, and they repeat the same a million times, therefore it’s gotta be true. What kind of silly ass logic is that ?? You take the clear Word of God, you pollute it, you condemn it, without ANY knowledge of it at all. You make silly quotes out of the context it is given and pretend you understand something because, well the ‘jew’ tells me so. Say being so ignorant of history. But normal for misguided liars claiming to be smart and following the ‘jew’ which is all you do.
ed note–and, literally, ladies and Gentile-men, within mere MICROSECONDS of my making the prediction–VOILA, one of our ’emotionalists’ of the Christian Identity pathology.
Notice how our deranged ‘son of the almighty’ does not put into operation as much as a micro-ounce of rational, reasoned thinking in arguing his non-case, does not bother to debate the facts of the case as alleged vis the Torah (Old Testament) precedents where indeed, as appears literally in black and white, yahweh’s chosenoids did engage in the world’s oldest profession and were rewarded for doing so.
Instead, our deranged ‘son of yahweh’ (who as a devout and devoted follower/member of the Christian Identity cult, believes with all his heart, mind, soul, and body that by virtue of his white dna, he and his fellow ‘white Israelites’ are the REAL Hebrews featured in the Old Testament) merely engages in ad hominem–always the first and last strategic move on the part of emotionalists–by attacking yours truly and the Jewish author who wrote the piece rather than debating the facts of the case itself, despite the fact–as already stated here, that these items appear in black in white within the pages of the book which ‘son of the almighty’ reveres as much as does Gollum the ring featured in Tolkien’s seminal work.
#2 by Awake and Aware on 02/24/2019 - 9:34
Editor is correct–those who take the emotionalist perspective in all of this miss the mark not just by miles but by light years.
The Old Testament is clear on this–Hebrew women from Sarah to Tamar to Esther to Judith to Lott’s daughters engaged in prostitution and at times in incest and were rewarded for doing so. Some today are lionized as great heroines, by both Jews and Christians, such as Esther. These are the facts as they appear in black and white within that compendium which son of almighty claims is the ‘word of god’ but which in fact are the words of Moses.
I have dealt with Christian Identity types over the years and can attest that indeed they are as nutty as a fruit cake. They congregate and talk about how they are the ‘Chosen’ people and how the world is upside down right now because they were robbed of their ‘birthright’ as the chosen people. They talk more about Moses than they do Jesus, and yes, as editor made clear, they are like the Gollum in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings who worship the power that the rings give its owner and this is why they worship the Hebrew god and why they have written themselves into the hebraic script–out of their own sense of narcissism and self worship, as well as the power that they believe their ‘god’ gives them as clearly laid out within the violent passages of the Old Testament.
#3 by Road Less Traveled on 02/24/2019 - 9:34
It is precisely because of articles such as this and the accompanying analysis on the part of the website owner that when it comes to getting the whole picture as to why the world is in the mess that it is in I rely almost exclusively on tut.
And, as demonstrated with the utterly inane and almost incoherent comment from ‘son of almighty’, why conversely all appears hopeless in coming to some sort of rational method in solving these very serious problems that we all face, and I am sure he is not the only one out there who entertains such deranged ideas.