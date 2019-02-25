Kushner: Trump Peace Plan to Address Israel’s Borders, United Palestinian State

Top Trump aide Jared Kushner tells Sky News Arabia that peace plan will address all core issues of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

ed note–what can we say about that, ladies and Gentile-men, except

CHA-CHING…

Out of all the thousands of websites dedicated to dealing with the Palestinian/Israeli/Zionist situation, there has been one–

count them, ONE

–website that has day after day for over 2 years now, honed in on Trump’s ‘peace deal’ and correctly diagnosed this as the PRIMARY reason for the maniacal, 24/7/365 campaign on the part of organized Jewish interests in–

1. Trying to prevent his nomination,

then,

2. Trying to prevent his election,

and then, h aving failed in both these endeavors, have

3. Attempted to drive him from office in order to facilitate the ascension to the Presidency a died-in-the-wool Christian Zionist VP whose theology views the idea of carving up ‘the promised land’ for the creation of a Palestinian state to be as anathema as it is to a died-in-the-wool professional baby killer to view as anathema any and all laws/language that rightly confers upon a fully developed unborn child the same rights to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness that are enjoyed by those lucky enough to have escaped aforementioned professional child assassin’s scalpel and suction catheter.

Furthermore, let it be remembered that out of all the thousands of websites dedicated to dealing with all the tumult and turmoil surrounding Trump’s proposed ‘border wall’ controversy with Mexico that there has been one–

count them, ONE

–website that has, day after day since all this turbulence began, paired the political agenda of establishing ‘borders’ between the US and its southern neighbor with what Trump plans to do with his ‘ultimate peace deal’ in the Middle East.

NOW, having gotten that little bit of historical ‘stroll down memory lane’ business out of the way, let us now hone in on that particular ‘B’ word mentioned in this story that is THE thorn in the eye of Judea, Inc and which has been the source of all the political noise to which the entire world has been subject now for several years–

BORDERS.

Remember, in the general sense, Israel ‘don’t need no stinkin’ borders’. The real estate deal laid out within the pages of her Torah asserts that when it comes to the Jews getting what they want, that as ambassadors of yahweh, they possess diplomatic immunity, and therefore to them borders do not exist, since the world is one giant Jewish oyster and all the pearls within it the rightful property of Judea, Inc.

As it pertains specifically to the Middle East however, there are some legal technicalities that are proving problematic when it comes to the person of DJT, POTUS, to wit–

On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18 And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them… Deuteronomy 1:6–8 Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border… Deuteronomy 11:24 …From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…Joshua 1:4

And clearly here, plain to the naked eye, are the ‘borders’ which Netanyahu, Bennett, and every single member of the tribe believe encompasses the ‘Jewish State’.

And even though Kushner–as his father-in-law’s chief negotiator–has not specifically said so, the smart money says that the ‘peace deal’ which DJT–POTUS has drawn up does not have as part of its legal terminology borders that extend all the way to the Euphrates river.

And hence, ladies and Gentile-men, why for 2+ years the world has been inundated with this–

and this–

and this–

and this–

and this–

and this–

and this–

and this–

and this–

and so on, and so on, and so on…

But hey, as we like to say here often, pay no mind WSE to any of these glaringly important items and instead, hyper-focus on the fact that Kush is a ‘joo’ and Trump’s daughter ‘converted’ to Orthodox Judaism even though the Jews themselves refuse to accept her as such.

Haaretz

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, told Sky News Arabia on Monday that the administration’s peace plan will address all core issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including borders.

Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, said that the White House would like to see a unified Palestinian government , instead of the current situation in which Gaza and the West Bank are separated from one another.

“We want to see Palestinians under one leadership that will allow them to live in dignity,” Kushner told Sky News Arabia, adding that, “we are trying to come up with realistic solutions that are relevant to the year 2019.”

One of the main principles of the plan, according to him, is freedom, including freedom of opportunity and religion. He said that the aim is to eliminate the borders as they are today, “in order to guarantee freedom of movement for people and goods.”

According to Kushner, the economic ramifications of the plan will not just help Israelis and Palestinians, but the entire region – including Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon. He added that emphasis on the economic aspect, alongside the political aspect, will improve opportunities, especially for the Palestinian economy which has been hindered due to lack of a peace agreement. Kushner said that whenever there are terrorist attacks in the West Bank, the ones who are most affected are the 160,000 Palestinians who work inside Israel, and that “people would like to see this issue solved.”

Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, have planned a visit to the region to discuss economic aspects of the peace plan, which is expected to be revealed after Israel’s election on April 9.

The plan has a strong “regional context” behind it, according to a senior White House official who spoke to Haaretz earlier this month. Trump, who has been briefed on the plan and supports it, views it as part of his broader objective of “creating new alliances in the Middle East.” That’s the main reason Kushner and Greenblatt visited the Warsaw conference with Netanyahu and top officials from a raft of Arab countries.

The same official added that the administration isn’t trying to bypass Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and still hopes to get his support for the peace plan. The Trump administration and the Palestinian Authority have not had any official contacts in more than a year, ever since Trump announced he was recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the embassy there. Trump later said that this step “took Jerusalem off the [negotiations] table.”