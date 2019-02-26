Alex Jones Is Still Talking About a Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theory

ed note–And finally, 6 years after the fact and 6 years too late, Jones gets it right.

It wasn’t about a ‘gun grab’, but rather about an operation in psychological manipulation and in driving otherwise curious people away from ‘alternative’ media and ‘unorthodox’ theories about the major political events taking place today.

And all it took for Jones to come to this no-brainer of a conclusion was to be dragged kicking and screaming into court to defend himself from losing millions of dollars that he fleeced from suckers who bought into his BS.

The Daily Beast

Alex Jones isn’t letting procedural defeats in the various defamation suits brought against him by Sandy Hook families numbering in the millions of dollars stop the InfoWars host from discussing what he continues to believe the real ‘conspiracy’of Sandy Hook–the plan to eliminate the First Amendment.

‘What they want to do through discovery is they want to use the legal process to get information that they could not otherwise get, that is private information, that’s protected by the constitutional right to privacy, first established in Griswold v. Connecticut in the 1950s* […] They want to terrorize the public into thinking ‘Jeez, I better never vote for another Donald Trump again. I better never listen to another Alex Jones. You could say Sandy Hook was used against the Second Amendment. Okay, that failed. But now it’s being used against the First!’