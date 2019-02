Israeli politician calls Trump’s attempt to propose new borders on Israel ‘unacceptable’

ed note–so, now that we have arrived at this juncture, there are only 2 possibilities that exist–

1. That all of this talk of the ‘deal of the century’ and of the ‘ultimate peace deal’ on Trump’s part is all just ‘an act’ and that in reality, he does not have the slightest intention of moving forward even one millimeter with even the most rudimentary steps of bringing some sort of resolution to a situation that–somewhere between probably and definitely–is going to serve as the flashpoint for WWIII.

Likewise, the other side of this coin is that all the screeching on the part of Jewish interests in America and elsewhere is also all just ‘an act’ and that the entire ‘Impeach Trump’ thing that is screamed into everyone’s ears 24/7 is just part of ‘the script’ as well, and that in actuality, the Jews just LOOOOOVE Trump and have no intention whatsoever of seeing him removed and replaced with his uber Christian Zionist VP Mike Pence.

Then there is–

2. That Trump IS serious about his peace deal and about preventing WWIII, that the Jews DO INDEED hate him and are moving heaven, hell, and everything in between in trying to affect his removal and that the crux of it all (or at least part of it) is the fact that he as a Goy leader is attempting to do the very same thing which resulted in

A. JFK getting his head blown off,

B. Nixon being forced to resign,

C. Ford losing his re-election,

D. Carter losing his re-election,

E. GHW Bush surviving a planned assassination by Mossad but then losing his re-election,

and

F. Bill Clinton being impeached in the aftermath of the much-publicized sexual tryst he had with a nice Joosh girl named Monica Lewinsky.

Jeesh, that’s a tough call…

Israel National News

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan harshly criticizes Jared Kushner’s remarks about the Deal of the Century, which will make issue of Israel’s borders.

“Any attempt to create a withdrawal map in Judea and Samaria, in the form of blocs/non-blocs, will bring down the government. No national government will be based on a plan of withdrawal from 90 percent of Judea and Samaria,” Dagan said.

He says, “The blocs are a fiction by public relations offices and they actually refer to 4 to 10 percent of the area. Most of the historic and important places to the people of Israel, most of the mountains and settlements that control the area, and more than 200,000 residents are outside the so-called blocs.

“The Israeli public opposes this. The people will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state, and will not allow the uprooting of 200,000 settlers. The people will not allow freezing life and building for hundreds of thousands of civilians in Judea and Samaria. Therefore, any attempt to present in one way or another a division of the territory will not take place and will bring down the government. I am certain that the Prime Minister won’t allow such a thing,” Dagan concluded.