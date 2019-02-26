Trump son-in-law Kushner threatened with Jewish terrorist violence over his involvement in peace deal

Also, please note that little thingy there in the meme concerning ‘Eretz Israel’, the literal description of which is contained within various passages of the Torah and which the Jews believe to be theirs by divine mandate, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates ”…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far east as the great river, the river Euphrates …Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24