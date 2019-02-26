Trump son-in-law Kushner threatened with Jewish terrorist violence over his involvement in peace deal
ed note–above is a screenshot appearing on the Israel National News website, no attached article or commentary, just the threatening title and equally threatening language contained within the pic discussing Kushner’s body parts being hacked off for participating in the peace deal that his father-in-law US President Donald Trump is proposing.
Also, please note that little thingy there in the meme concerning ‘Eretz Israel’, the literal description of which is contained within various passages of the Torah and which the Jews believe to be theirs by divine mandate, to wit–
‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18
‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far east as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8
‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24
‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4
But as we like to say, by all means, all yuuz experts out there who refuse to consider for as much as a microsecond business such as this when trying to figure out why there is this present hurricane taking place in trying to remove DJT as POTUS, by all means, pay no mind whatsoever to glaringly important pieces of information such as this.
