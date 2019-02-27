Trump praises ‘special relationship’ with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un at start of Hanoi summit

ed note–The title above and accompanying story come right from the official White House website where they made sure to put the term ‘special relationship’ in quotation marks in order to get the point across that this is a verbatim quote.

Where else have we run into that term ‘special relationship’?

Every US President since Israel’s inception, every member of Congress, every Israeli Prime Minister, in short–EVERYONE of any consequence whatsoever when it comes to what has been the most dangerous 2-headed beast in human history known as USrael.

And even though the fact that this was put into quotation marks by the White House personally will escape the attention of entire swaths of commentators and ‘analysts’, rest assured, it will NOT escape the notice of Israel.

Trump’s ‘special relationship’ with Kim Jung Un, in addition to bringing to an end a 70-year war that need not continue, is also–much like Trump’s border wall with Mexico–being used to prime the political pump for even bigger plans, and especially in the Middle East. North Korea is being wined -n-dined into joining the family of nations, getting rid of her nukes and adopting more of a cooperative posture with the rest of the world, exactly almost word-for-word/play-for-play what Trump would like to see accomplished in the Middle East vis a vis Iran and the Palestinian/Israeli situation.

As we said, even though this particular and peculiar positioning of those quotation marks around that often used phrase ‘special relationship’ doubtless will not get the kind of discussion that it deserves, rest assured, there are people in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, NY, etc who are NOT pleased with this in the least.

Whitehouse.gov

“President Trump praised his ‘special relationship’ with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said ‘a lot of things will be solved’ during the two leaders’ second summit in Vietnam as they prepare for a full day of formal talks,” Fox News reports.

“Trump and Kim kicked off their second summit on Wednesday by exchanging handshakes and laughs at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi. They briefly spoke to reporters, where Trump said the biggest progress since the historic Singapore summit was the two countries’ relationship.”