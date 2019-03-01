Trump’s ‘Deal of the century’–A plan doomed to failure like all its predecessors

ed note–as you read this, take the following into account–

The writer of this piece, ‘Dr’ Mordechai Kedar, is on record advocating that one of the methods of warfare which Jews should utilize against the arabs is to rape their mothers and sisters.

That’s right, ladies and Gentile-men, that innocent women, mothers and sisters, who may have NOTHING WHATSOEVER to do with any conflict, should be brutally, criminally, and violently forced into sexual acts against their will as part of the ‘Jewish’ way of making war.

Now, those living in la-la land who subscribe to the factually-bankrupt notion that Judaism and Zionism are diametrically opposite each other, that one is religious and ‘holy’ and that the other is secular and political will axiomatically and autonomically go into default mode by saying that Kedar’s Kommandment vis the raping of Gentile women as part and parcel of the ‘Jewish’ way of making war is a ‘defilement’ of Judaism and that no prescription whatsoever exists within the Torah or any other ‘religious’ books of the Jews justifying such a practice.

Oh, ye of little awareness, rationality, reason, facts, and research…

The ancient teaching commanding that ‘Israelite warriors’ take as sex slaves those Gentile women whose families were murdered by Judea, Inc resonates in the present day as well and in the manner described in several recent ‘controversies’ where rabbis tasked with the ‘spiritual well-being’ of the feral dogs of the IDF made plain the Judaic commandment for taking Gentile women as sex slaves in battle, to wit–

Now, as it pertains Kedar’s discussion of Trump’s peace plan–

The Jews don’t want peace, any more than syphilis wants to live in a penicillin-rich environment. They want WAR, WAR, and MORE WAR, as WAR is the very vehicle by which they plan to take over every square millimeter of that land ‘promised’ to them lying between the Nile and Euphrates, as well as all its oil so that the Jewish state can then be in the position of dictating terms of life/death for those nations around the world–such as the West–that need oil in the same way that a living body needs water. Furthermore, as it relates to the obvious feverish attempt on the part of OJI working feverishly to burn down the Trump presidency, this is being done in the same manner and for the same reasons took place to previous presidents going all the way back to Kennedy who dared tread in those dangerous ‘peace deal’ waters, a fact alluded to in Kedar’s Kommentary, to wit–

‘If Trump’s plan includes the establishment of a Palestinian state there is no way to avoid the depressing conclusion that it will join the ranks of the tens of plans suggested by former US presidents.’

Israel National News

The entire Middle East, with baited breath, awaits the unveiling of Trump’s Peace Plan, the plan his advisers have been working on for almost two years.

Jared Kushner was interviewed several days ago for UK Sky News in Arabic and expressed the hope that the “deal of the century” would be achieved by using what he called a “new approach,” to the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict. He said that the plan is an attempt to advance “just and practical solutions” to the various issues at the center of the conflict, while adapting them to the conditions prevailing in 2019.

He stressed that “The political plan, which is very detailed, is really about establishing borders and resolving final status issues.” Kushner expressed the hope that a single Palestinian government would be established and connect Gaza with Judea and Samaria.

“Although there is geographic discontinuity between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, we would like to see them under one leadership. The Palestinians want a non-corrupt government that takes care of their interests.”

According to Kushner, the staff “focused on the following four principles that we’ve used in which to create the plan. The first principle is to have freedom. We want people to be able to have the freedom of opportunity, the freedom of religion, the freedom to worship, regardless of your faith.”

“Respect: we want all people to have dignity and to respect each other.

“Opportunity: we want people to be able to better their lives and not allow their grandfather’s conflict to hijack their children’s future.

“And the final one is security.”

Kushner explained that the “deal of the century” connects economic and political spheres. In his opinion, a lessening of the tensions between Palestinian Arabs and Israelis will stimulate Palestinian economic opportunities, limited up to now by the absence of peace. He is convinced that the economic impact will be felt not only by the Israelis and Palestinians but by the entire region.

“I think that this is a conflict that has been used for many years to rile up extremism. For the last 70 years the unifying principle of the region has been unifying against Israel, but now what we are seeing in this region is that a lot of the unifying principles are the leaders’ love of their people and the leaders’ desire for their people to live a better life.”

One important thing that can be learned from Kushner’s words is that the Americans are working on a “peace plan” based on the way Americans, not Middle Eastern people, think. For example, take the repeated references to economic issues, leading to the feeling that Americans think they can solve the Israel-Arab conflict by using money, economic success and the good life, which is exactly how America views the world.

So what’s the problem? The deal of the century’s main flaw is that it is based on the assumption that in 2019, Middle Eastern culture is not the same as it was a century ago, and that the region’s nations as well as their rulers, are prepared to accept Israel as a legitimate national entity with the a priori right to exist as a Jewish state or the state of the Jewish people – if Israel gives up Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley and the settlements. The problem is that this premise is totally wrong, and even those nations who made peace with us do not recognize the Jewish people’s right to a state of its own.

Kushner revealed the most serious problem of the “deal of the century” and that is the establishment of a Palestinian State. Democracy will be the political game of this state because Americans do not recognize any other form of government. In order to be democratic to the end, the Jihad, Hamas and Islamic Jihad will be allowed to run in Palestinian elections and possibly win a majority of the seats in the Palestinian parliament.

That is exactly what happened in the elections that took place in January 2006. Alternatively, those parties could stage a violent takeover, which is what happened in Gaza in June 2007. To rephrase, the US is trying to establish a state which may end up run by Hamas-Jihad, because not one American soldier is going to come over here to free Israel from the Jihadist nightmare to be played out in Judea and Samaria, a continuation – “under one leadership,” as Kushner said – of the Jihad state that took over Gaza.

This kind of “peace” is the sure road to war, because Israel has learned a bitter lesson from what occurred in Gaza and cannot allow a similar scene in the hills of Judea and Samaria. Israeli retreat from the high ground and the establishment of a Palestinian state will soon bring the IDF back to those places in order to destroy the Palestinian terror state before it destroys Israel.

Past reports indicate that the “deal of the century” is a long document of over 200 pages. Even if that is true, the entire plan will be a dismal failure if it attempts to establish a Palestinian state on the hills of Judea and Samaria. Any responsible government will not allow the establishment or existence of such a state because of the distinct possibility of its becoming another Hamastan.

If Trump’s plan includes the establishment of a Palestinian state there is no way to avoid the depressing conclusion that it will join the ranks of the tens of plans suggested by former US presidents.