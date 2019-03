New numbers indicate that Netanyahu May Not Be Able to Form Coalition

According to a poll conducted by Kan public broadcaster and Channel 13 News, the center-left bloc has 61 seats, as opposed to the right’s 59

ed note–as we have pointed out ad nauseum, the entire theatrical production featuring the destabilization and subsequent collapse of the Netanyahu government following Lieberman’s very Jramatic resignation, leading now to new elections and criminal charges being filed against Netanyahu is all about aborting Trump’s ‘Peace Deal’ baby before it has taken its first breath.

Being the powerful crime boss that he is, if Netanyahu were truly threatened and truly worried about the criminal charges filed against him, people would be dropping like flies or else their testimonies would change and he would find himself out of the hot seat and strolling comfortable down easy street. All of this–just like the events in Dallas on the morning of Nov. 22, 1963 going all the way forward to the scandal involving a nice Joosh girl named Monica Lewinsky–is rooted in preventing the one thing which truly is an ‘existential threat’ to the continued vitality of Judea, Inc–peace in the Middle East, as dysfunctional as that ‘peace’ can only be as long as Israel continues to exist.

Haaretz

The day after the attorney general’s decision to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a survey published on Friday by Kan and Channel 13 signal a reversal in the blocs: 61 seats for the center-left, as opposed to the right’s 59.

This is the first time since election was announced that poll results show a reversal in the blocs.

On Thursday, Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit announced that he will be indicting Netanyahu in three separate cases, pending a hearing.

Case 1000, concerns gifts that Netanyahu received from Hollywood tycoon Arnon Milchan in exchange for political favors. In another, Case 2000, he struck a deal with Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes: positive coverage in Mozes’ newspaper for the curbing of Israel Hayom. In both cases, Netanyahu being charged with fraud and breach of trust.