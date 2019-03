How They Do It– ‘Let’s NOT Make a Deal!’

ed note–the author of this meme, an insane, Torah-observant Hebrew going by the name Yonaton Behar and living in the Torah-observant terrorist settlement of Har Bracha is the very same insane, Torah-observant Hebrew who earlier this week, published another meme threatening Trump’s son-in-law Kushner with dismemberment for participating as a Jew in the proposed ‘peace deal’ which Trump, Inc wants to see implemented, to wit–

Now, in the most recent meme published by this insane, Torah-observant Hebrew pic’d at the very top, he is obviously playing on the old Monty Hall thing of ‘Let’s Make a Deal’, which of course seems harmless enough when considered only at the superficial level, but which–as it is in virtually all cases where Jews are communicating amongst each other–obviously carries with it much more nuanced language that has to be studied and understood in order to get the entire picture.

What he–this insane, Torah-observant Hebrew–has done is to take a picture of Trump’s head and place it atop what was (presumably) a pic of Monty Hall, the obvious intimation being an extension of the same theme as the previous pic of Kushner, i.e. of dismemberment, but also, more specifically as it relates to Trump, ‘decapitation’ as in Trump losing his place as POTUS through all the legal/political turmoil presently taking place in the US.

What is most distressing about this is that as of today–a full 5 days since the original threat posted by this insane, Torah-observant Hebrew against Trump’s chief negotiator for this ‘deal of the century’ was published on the Israel National News website, a google search of the number of websites/writers/analysts who picked up on this obvious threat to do physical violence in order to prevent this ‘ultimate peace deal’ has turned up–

drum role please–

one website.

ONE.

And people wonder why we find ourselves in the mess we are in…