House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy dismisses Democrat’s plans: ‘Show me where the president did anything to be impeached’

ed note–the fact that impeachment is being discussed/debated in such LOUD decibels and in the obviously dramatic fashion that it is –including being personally addressed by the House Minority Leade–indicates (contrary to the ‘conventional wisdom’ on the part of those unlettered ‘experts’ within ‘duh MOOOOOOOOOvement’) that indeed it is not just some ‘act’ being foisted upon the American people for some as-of-yet-unveiled thing that is to come later.

Now since there are some who–to this very day, and in the face of what is a tidal wave of evidence to the contrary–in the interests of maintaining their comfortably numb stasis in the same way that Americans refused to listen to the warnings given to them in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 that they were being maneuvered into slitting their own throats for Israel’s benefit, allow us now for the one billionth time to lay out the facts concerning the case before us–

The Jooz want Trump gone, not as in NOW, but as in November 7, 2016, the day before he was elected. They know his plans vis a vis–

1. Extricating America from the disastrous ‘war on terror’ that began in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 and know that to regain the momentum that was achieved on that day, would have to pull off another terrorist attack on the same scale and which is not likely to be covered up.

2. Reining in the mad dog of the Levant with a peace deal that will establish legal and internationally recognized borders, thus preventing the Jooz from gobbling up every single millimeter of land in the Middle East per the commandments of their infernal religious books.

–as well as other items which they have written into the script of America’s destruction and which he remains dedicated heart, mind, body, and soul towards preventing.

All the other jazz, i.e. Trump’s ‘Joosh’ daughter, his son-in-law and all the other Jooz he has placed in his administration is political cover and lubrication for his political machinery and anyone whose incapacity for grasping these very simple protocols prevents them from seeing all this in the reality for what it is needs to just go back to playing with marbles or barbie dolls, because this is deadly serious business for all persons residing on God’s green earth and every noise they make that assists Israel in her drive to see Trump removed falls into that legal jeopardy category known as ‘aiding and abetting’.

thehill.com

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday dismissed the Democratic House Judiciary chairman’s plans to investigate whether President Trump merits impeachment, saying “there’s nothing that the president did wrong.”

“Show me where the president did anything to be impeached,” McCarthy said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I think Congressman Nadler decided to impeach the president the day the president won the election,” he added.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said earlier on the Sunday show that “it’s very clear that the president obstructed justice.” He added that before Democrats could seek impeachment proceedings against the president, they need to “persuade the American public that it ought to happen.”

“We do not now have the evidence all sorted out to do the impeachment,” he told ABC.

He said his committee is starting its own investigation on Monday in order to find and lay out the necessary evidence to the American public, but denied that it is specifically an “impeachment investigation.”

“Listen to what Nadler said. Nadler’s setting the framework now for the Democrats not to believe [special counsel Robert Mueller’s] report. They’re now saying we have to do our own investigation,” McCarthy responded. “After you had hundreds of interviews, millions of dollars spent in the Senate and House and they find no collusion.”

Running alongside Mueller’s probe, the Senate and House Intelligence Committees have their own Russian election interference investigations. The House concluded their investigation with no evidence of collusion last year, although Intelligence Committee Democrats disputed the result. The Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said earlier this year that, two years into their probe, they have seen no evidence of collusion. The ranking Democratic member of the panel also disputed that summary.

Nadler in saying his committee would launch an investigation added that “we can’t depend on the Mueller investigation for this…[because] No. 1 we don’t know when it’s ending. Despite lots of rumors. No. 2, it’s focused on specific crimes, and we have to focus much more broadly on abuses of power.”

“And the Justice Department has made clear in the last few weeks that it may hide from the American people the conclusions of the Mueller investigation,” he added.

He noted that specific crimes and impeachable offenses are two different things.

“Impeachment is a long way down the road, we don’t have the facts yet, but we’re going to initiate proper investigations,” he said.

Democratic leadership has been hesitant to pursue impeachment proceedings against Trump and have urged their party to focus on the business of governing rather than going after the president.