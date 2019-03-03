THE IBRAHIMI MASJID MASSACRE: PURIM-ISM, JEWISH SUPREMACISM AND JDL-ISM REMAIN ALIVE AND DEADLY 25 YEARS AFTER THE HORROR

continue reading
#1 by sonof_thealmighty@yahoo.com on 03/03/2019 - 9:34
You continue to use scripture with your false understanding and out of the context of the Bible. Nothing will ever change if you continue to use the modern Edomite-jew as if they are the Israel of Scripture. They aren’t, never were, no matter how much they claim being identity-thieves, and believed by the gullible like yourself Glenn.
ed note–as the readers of this website know, ‘son of the almighty’ as he likes to fashion himself is one of the regular ‘street-people’ who hang around the TUT establishment but who is rarely allowed to come in, due to what are his obvious mental problems.
Once in a while however, we do allow one of his little ‘missives’ to slip through as a means of demonstrating before the people’s jury sitting in the court of public opinion ‘exhibit A’.
As the readers of this website know, it is our position as prosecutors working on behalf of the people’s court that Judaism in ALL its forms is every bit as much a type of mental illness as is schizophrenia, schizoid affective disorder, and all the other forms of psychosis where reality and non-reality both occupy the same space and where reason and rationality have no effect at all.
Now, as it pertains the latest psychotic episode on the part of ‘son of the almighty’–again, as he insists upon fashioning himself, note that he has not deviated one millimeter from what is his typical MO–no facts, no itemizing of the various errors that are then proven false with reason, facts, and rationality.
Instead, true to the protocols of his delusional Christian Identity fetish, it all recycles back to the usual business–Edomites, Israelites, Jebusites, Midianites, Hittites, Kryptonites, Kay-zarites, Klingon-ites, etc, etc, etc, blah, blah, blah, shaking his booty in doing his Christian Identity dance of the 7 veils and hoping all along that by throwing out such words, as inconsequential to the bigger discussion taking place as all of them are, that somehow it will result in victory for the great, white race, which–by virtue of his Christian Identity cult beliefs, are the ‘true jews’.
Again, we point this out as a public service for those who truly want to know what the hell (literally) has gone wrong with our world and why it is harder than hell (literally) to do anything about it.
It is not just our Joosh enemies who play a role in tying thi noose around our cellective neck, but as well idiotic, delusional gentiles such as ‘son of the almighty’ who take what is/would be an otherwise very easy issue to understand and for reasons rooted in their own mental problems and deficiencies, make it even more incomprehensible and by doing thus, aid and abet the eternal menace.
#2 by Tom on 03/03/2019 - 9:34
brilliant analysis by JA like no other.
it is such a no brainer. how do people not see it such as the above ‘son of almighty’?
I came from heavy religion where Old Testament was considered as much part of the message of peace as Jesus’ words. Not until I first began visiting this website and began to read the words of moses juxtaposed alongside those of Jesus that I realized how wrong all of this was and is.
I had never heard of Christian Identity either until I first began visiting TUT. Since then I have been reading up on them and have gotten to know a few of them online. They are as nutty as nutty gets.
#3 by Jason on 03/03/2019 - 9:34
Uhhhhh, what does (L.A.) stand for? Did I miss something?