U.S. House Judiciary Committee headed by powerful pro-Israel Jew Nadler launches probe into possible obstruction of justice charges by Trump

ed note–again, the ‘simple math’ here that seems to elude the very elementary understanding of so many–

If–as so many unlettered ‘experts’ maintain–that ‘Trump, Inc’ is a mere sub-corporation of Judea Inc, that he was put into the White House by these Jewish interests to do their bidding as was obviously the case with his predecessors, then these same Jewish interests would not be going to the come-hell-or-high-water lengths they are in trying–

1. To prevent his nomination/election, and now,

2. Seeing him removed and replaced with his Christian Zionist VP.

Every president beginning with JFK who has dared go down the same dangerous road of attempting to rein in the Maccabean Resurrection has met with the same fate–incurring the wrath of Judea and paying the heaviest price for it in either their corporal assassination such as JFK or the less-dramatic yet just as effective political equivalent of failed election campaigns, including Nixon, Ford, Carter, GHWB, and Clinton.

And Trump is no different, and those same aforementioned unlettered ‘experts’ whose one-dimensional vision is so limited in clarity as to miss this fire-breathing Godzilla in the room need to be as respected for their analysis as if they were divining all their predictions from the same ball of hair that the character ‘Jim’ used to use in Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn.

Reuters

The head of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee said on Sunday the panel would seek documents from more than 60 people and entities as part of a probe into possible obstruction of justice and abuse of power by President Donald Trump.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told ABC’s “This Week” the panel wanted to get documents from the Department of Justice, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, among others.

“We are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power, into corruption … and into obstruction of justice,” Nadler said. “It’s our job to protect the rule of law.”

“It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice, and before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen,” he said.

As evidence of obstruction, Nadler cited Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey, who at the time was leading an investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

That investigation was subsequently taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is expected to deliver his findings to the U.S. attorney general within weeks.

Nadler also cited what he called Trump’s attempts to intimidate witnesses in the investigation.

The White House, the Justice Department and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nadler said the committee on Monday would release the list of people and organizations it would be requesting documents from.