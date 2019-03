Former Israeli PM Olmert–‘Trump’s favorable actions towards Israel were done to force Netanyahu to the peace and concessions table later’

Yes, Olmert is a war criminal and certainly not a saint by any means, but remember that as a former PM who found himself on the receiving end of a legal/political campaign to end his Premiership before he could push forward with a ‘peace deal’ of his own that he is in the position to see things surrounding Trump’s ‘peace deal’ and how this relates to all the present political instability in Israel and the US from a perspective that few others can approach with any credibility.