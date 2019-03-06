Powerful Pro-Israel Jewish Congressman & Head of House Judiciary Committee Nadler Top Democrat Blasts Republican Congressman for ‘anti-Semitic’ Attack on Trump Investigations

Ohio Republican Jim Jordan tweeted an attack suggesting that Jewish billionaire Tom Steyer (Jordan wrote $teyer) was influencing Jewish congressman Nadler to investigate Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler blasted a recent tweet from Ohio Republican and House Freedom Caucus founder Jim Jordan, calling it “inane AND anti-Semitic.” Jordan tweeted an attack suggesting that billionaire Tom Steyer (Jordan wrote $teyer) was influencing Nadler to investigate U.S. President Donald Trump.

Jordan tweeted at Nadler Monday after the leading Democrat told ABC’s “This Week” the committee wanted documents from the Department of Justice, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, among others.

“We are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power, into corruption … and into obstruction of justice,” Nadler said. “It’s our job to protect the rule of law.

“It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice,” Nadler added. However, he said it was too soon to consider whether impeachment should be pursued.

Jordan wrote in response, “C’mon @RepJerryNadler — at least pretend to be serious about fact-finding.

“Nadler feeling the heat big time. Jumps to Tom $teyer’s conclusion —impeaching our President — before first document request. What a Kangaroo court.”

Jordan is the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee and was a prominent figure in Michael Cohen’s highly publicized congressional testimony last week.

Both Nadler and Steyer have Jewish roots, which led to immediate condemnation of Jordan for using a dollar sign instead of an “S” in Steyer’s last name.

Author and activist Amy Siskind wrote, “Yeah, I get confused between the letter ‘S’ and the money sign on my keyboard all the time too you anti-Semitic PoS! You need to apologize!” Steyer replied to Jordan’s tweet by saying, “Don’t worry, @Jim_Jordan, we will be reminding voters in your district which side of history you’re on regarding @realdonaldtrump’s crimes, corruption, and coverups very soon.”

In October 2018, House Minority Leader (then the Majority Leader) Kevin McCarthy was also slammed for tweeting and then deleting an anti-Semitic attack on Steyer.

McCarthy’s tweet was captured in images on media sites. It referred to financier George Soros, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Steyer, all billionaires who donate heavily to liberal causes. All three have Jewish family backgrounds.

“We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election! Get out and vote Republican November 6th. #MAGA,” he wrote.