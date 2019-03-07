How They Do It–New Poll says Americans believe Russia Poses ‘Critical Threat,’ Is Country’s ‘Greatest Enemy’

Russia has now replaced North Korea as the country people believe is America’s greatest enemy.

U.S. News & World Report

MORE THAN HALF OF Americans believe Russia poses a critical threat to the United States.

For the first time since Gallup began asking the question in 2004, a majority of people, 52 percent, said that Russia’s military power is a “critical threat” to the interests of the U.S., according to a survey released Wednesday by the pollster. The number is an increase from 39 percent in 2016. Thirty-nine percent also believe Russia’s power is important but not critical, and 8 percent do not think Russia is a threat.

Democrats are more likely to view the country’s power as a critical threat to the U.S. than Republicans – 65 percent compared to 46 percent.

Additionally, the poll found a record-high 73 percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of Russia.

Russia has taken the top spot among America’s top 10 greatest enemies, with 32 percent of people identifying it as such. Last year, 19 percent said the same. Democrats are more likely than Republicans and independents to believe Russia is America’s top rival. Forty-six percent of Democrats, 34 percent of independents and 14 percent of Republicans named Russia.

According to the poll, in 2016 there was no difference between the parties.

Russia has edged out North Korea, which 51 percent believed was the greatest enemy last year. In 2019, only 14 percent say the same.

About one-fifth of Americans believe China is the country’s greatest enemy, an increase from 11 percent last year. Two percent of people believe the U.S. is its own worst enemy.

Gallup’s poll was conducted earlier this month, when the Trump administration announced America would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty over concerns Russia was not complying with the agreement.