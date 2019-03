The Story of Israel as a ‘state’ and as a people in a 60 second ad for woman’s underwear

ed note–apologies ahead of time to the viewers for the risque’ images, but there is actually an important point to be found here, even if not intended by its creators.

The video is an ad for women’s underwear and features a young She-Brew who–driving through the desert in a sports car bearing a license plate that reads ‘dressed to kill’–pulls up alongside another young woman stranded in the desert and trying to hitch a ride.

Apparently, (since we don’t speak Hebrew) the driver demands that the hitchhiking young woman surrender the pretty white dress she is wearing and the young woman refuses. What then follows is a 20 second mad drive through the desert with the original She-brew ‘wandering’ aimlessly and being followed by a flock of ravens–scavengers who feed off of dead bodies. The video ends with the scene of the young Hebress planting a shovel in the spot where she has just buried the young hitchhiker who refused to give over what was hers.

And in this 60-second ad for women’s underwear, what the viewer encounters is the story of ‘Israel,’ both as the ‘Jewish state’ in the Middle East today and as the covetous, thieving, violent people described in the bible.

Whether it is those tall tales featuring Abraham and his wife Sarah conspiring to use Sarah’s sexuality to ingratiate both of them into the royal court of Pharaoh, or a jealousy-driven Sarah sending Hagar and Ishmael out into the desert to die of exposure, or Jacob conspiring with his mother Rebekah to rob Esau of his birthright, to the invasion of Canaan and the massacre of all the people there as described in the Torah, to the modern-day Holocaust of those Ishmaelites, Amalekites, and Canaanites represented by the Palestinians and others whose lives have been destroyed by organized Jewry, the story is the same–A covetous, thieving people who will resort to any trickery, chicanery, or violence necessary in taking from others what they themselves desire.

The ad also serves as an explanatory exercise in how we have gotten to the point where we are right now.

The young Hebress who has just murdered another human being simply for a dress she coveted, drives off into the unknown without any negative penalties arising out of what she did. No cops on her tail, no worries or fears, just driving off in her vintage ‘muscle car’ from years past, representing the old traditions of Judaism that continue to this day to propel the Jewish people forward from place to place, robbing, thieving, and murdering those whom they happen to encounter along their journey, just as her ancestors did when the car was a brand new item for them and with no judgments or punishments from heaven for dong so.