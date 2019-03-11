«
Lest We Forget–Rep. Paul Kanjorski on CSPAN discussing the economic terrorism taking place on or about 9/11/2008


ed note–please fast forward to the 2 minute mark, and then plug into the equation the most likely ‘who’ referred to by Kanjorski that was responsible for ‘throwing us into the middle of the Atlantic ocean without a liferaft’ on the morning of 9/11/2008 between the hours of 9 and 11 AM, resulting in a series of economic atomic bombs going off that then caused Trump to lose billions of his own net worth and which can at least partially explain why he has now ascended to the highest office in the land and using that position to attack that ‘swamp’ which he views as responsible.

  1. #1 by James Benn on 03/11/2019 - 9:34

    Wow, this is new to me. And it does provide a very personal and up-close motive for Trump’s presidency. And for the Jewes’ ongoing attacks on him.

    Next question … how badly were the Kushners burned by the Great Financial Swindle (GFS) of 2008? One would find an even more compelling rationale for the Trump Presidency and the appointment of his son-in-law as ‘personal adviser’ if the Kushner empire had been similarly hit by the GFS. Personal skin in the game? Now that may be reason enough to trump tribal loyalty. Internecine warfare is to be strongly encouraged wherever possible amongst tribal members.

    The thing I always liked about Trump, and attempted in vain to point out to my ‘progressive friends’, was his position on Bush and the utterly and totally bogus wars on Afghanistan and Iraq. Any part of his interview with Wolf Blitzer in October 2008 would have been enough to earn Trump the undying hatred of The Tribe…

    “And, I mean, look at the trouble Bill Clinton got into with something that was totally unimportant. And they tried to impeach him, which was nonsense. And yet Bush got us into this horrible war with lies, by lying, by saying they had weapons of mass destruction, by saying all sorts of things that turned out not to be true.”

    All of which goes to show just how badly the Jewes need to be disabused of their monopoly on the money supply. In France, the long slow process has commenced with the burning of regional banks and now Masonic lodges … https://www.rt.com/news/453477-yellow-vests-masonic-lodge/.

    Masons have had a similarly ‘troubled history’ to the Jews proper. Because they are all Jewes. The Masonic logo which graces all their ‘temples’ is a veiled Star of David, the personal insignia of the Rotshites. And what does it represent? Simply the act of coitus, represented by two inverted triangles intersecting each other. Just as you would find in any public lavatory.

    Some things never change. Note the central figure in this 1879 painting by French artist Edgar Degas known as ‘At the Bourse’ … https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portraits_at_the_Stock_Exchange. That beaky nose and blubbery lips? Now where have I seen that before?

    “Anti-semitic … it’s a trick we always use it” – Former Israeli Minister Shulamit Aloni … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9ljMxgItg0

