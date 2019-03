Trump facing another defeat as Senate poised to strike down his emergency declaration

ed note–a few protocols to consider here–

1. It is a common chirp out there amongst that gaggle of experts who claim with dogmatic certainty that Trump is ‘owned’ by Jewish interests that if he were truly an ‘independent’ force in all of this that he would blow the lid on Israel’s role in 9/11, JFK, USS LIBERTY, etc, and then, shortly after doing thus, would order that all branches of the US military initiate immediate, unrelenting, and indiscriminate war in all its forms upon the Jewish state.

And yet, he can’t even execute the relatively MINOR authority at his disposal in building a wall to establish and protect America’s sovereign borders and to deal with a very serious set of problems that have attached to them all sorts of National Security issues.

And remember, this is a REPUBLICAN Senate threatening to shoot down his EO.

The bigger issue however involving ‘the Wall’ is the extended political parameters associated with it that do not come up for discussion but which rest assured are intimately involved, namely Trump’s proposed ‘deal of the century’ in the Middle East. He needs the political capital that will arise from this victory of getting this wall built, not only in satisfying his base of support vis his campaign promises, but as well, in getting people in the frame of mind that ‘borders work’, and no place are borders more needed than in the Middle East, and particularly when it comes to containing a certain Judaic theocratic state that has no declared borders and intends to utilize the fire and fury of war with its Arab neighbors in expanding its real estate holdings to eventually encompass everything between the Nile and Euphrates rivers.

The Senate is set to reject President Trump’s emergency declaration to construct the U.S.-Mexico border wall, paving the way for a veto showdown with the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn’t officially scheduled a vote, but the chamber is expected to take up the measure before Congress leaves town for a weeklong recess.

A House-passed resolution of disapproval has enough support to pass the Senate, with at least four Republicans expected to join with all 47 members of the Democratic caucus to vote for it, and roughly a dozen more undecided.

Some senators have predicted the number of GOP supporters backing the resolution could hit double digits, which would mark an embarrassing political setback for Trump after he urged Republicans to remain “united” in opposition to a resolution of disapproval.

Trump has pledged to use the first veto of his presidency to block the resolution terminating his emergency declaration. The wall was a key campaign promise for Trump and is still a potent issue for the party’s base.

“He’s going to veto this and then his veto will be sustained. They will not be able to override the veto,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican senator, said during an interview with Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Democratic leadership has urged Republicans to override Trump’s veto, but neither chamber appears to have the two-thirds support necessary to do so successfully, with the emergency declaration instead expected to play out in a lengthy court battle.

Republicans are still trying to craft alternative language as they hunt for a more palatable option than the House resolution, which passed that chamber with the support of 13 Republicans. Senators left town on Thursday without resolving their floor strategy, with anything from amending the House resolution to offering a separate proposal still on the table.

“Republican senators continue to look for a way that encourages the president to look for alternatives,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, said late last week after a closed-door caucus lunch.

Republicans are exploring ways Trump could get $5.7 billion for the wall without declaring a national emergency, a controversial step that has rankled traditional GOP allies on Capitol Hill.

One idea being explored by Republicans is trying to expand the amount of money Trump is reshuffling from the Pentagon’s counter-drug fund, a move that does not require a national emergency. Republicans are also mulling legislation that would make it easier for Congress to end a national emergency, including requiring that Congress vote to continue it after a certain period of time.

“I’m working with my colleagues to fashion legislation next week that will address that, that will make sure we get the funding we need to build the wall we need but not in a way that violates constitutional responsibility,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told a Pennsylvania radio station last week.

Though Republicans have been wary of breaking with Trump on border security, they are also concerned that he’s setting a legal precedent that could be used by a future Democratic president to force through policies on issues like climate change or gun control.