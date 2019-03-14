How They Do It–The myth of the pro-Israel lobby

ed note–yet another piece of prima facie evidence exposing the cunning and calculating Jooish mindset and why not only is it a huge mistake for Gentiles to think they understand everything there is to know about the MO of Judea, Inc because they happen to belong to a few pro-Palestinian Facebook pages, but as well, why understanding this mindset is an EVER-EVOLVING and EVER-EXPANDING intellectual exercise that never reaches completion. Like virus protection for a computer that MUST be updated every few days in order to keep up with the flood of new malware that is deliberately dumped onto the internet, likewise, Gentiles must constantly upgrade their own mental hardrive protection programs in order to deal with the most currant lies-du-jour being cranked out of that virus mill known as the Jewish mental collective.

In this case, former Sayan for Israel, ‘Mr. Israel’ himself, Congressman Steve Israel, is not retracing the route that some of his fellow tribesmen and women did in the aftermath of the Ilhan Omar/AIPAC/Benjamins fiasco by claiming that Omar’s original statement concerning politicians’ subservience to Israel was not true, but rather, that AIPAC and all its various tentacles that DO INDEED almost entirely control the American political process engage in such business because–

It’s for the good of America.

The best equivalent to this statement is the Mafia changing tactics from denying its existence to saying, ‘Hey, instead of everyone giving us a bunch of grief, society should be grateful to us as an organization because we are providing a very necessary public service by giving jobs to people (thugs, hitmen, and goons) who would otherwise be on welfare.’

Keep in mind however that despite Sayan Steve’s over-the-top mischaracterization of the role played by these Zionist groups in the overall malaise of the American political landscape that there is little difference substantively with the lies offered by his counterparts trying to make the impossible case that ‘AIPAC does not control the political process,’ in that both tongues speaking out of the same mouth of the Judaic serpent utilize as the base ingredient of both dishes of discourse the leavened flour known as

Deception.

Steve Israel for thehill.com

There is something deeply troubling, and even dangerous, about the fevered debate over the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on members of Congress. Both the left and the right are locked in a narrative that members of Congress support Israel either because they love that land or because they are gripped by a powerful lobby. But what is missing from the argument is what really motivates most of my former colleagues: What is good for the United States?

The current framing, whether by calculated design or simple inference, casts a shadow on the political motives of supporting Israel. The narrative on both ends portrays members as acting on interests not germane to their responsibilities to protect American interests first and foremost. In this version, a member of Congress supports Israel either because of an affection for the Jewish State or the sway of AIPAC. The implication here is that distinctly American interests linger somewhere in the background.

It is time to dispel that myth. The vast majority of the Democrats and Republicans in Congress support Israel because it is a valuable ally that shares fundamental ideals in a volatile region of the world. To some, those ideals seem undermined by various policies of the current Israeli government. But Israel is not Turkey, which has veered from American interests, or Russia or China. So our lawmakers support measures like funding ballistic missile systems or the $40 billion security package that will help protect aligned American and Israeli interests in the Middle East.

In a region where terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah spread, Congress supports Israel not because of a lobbyist, but because stopping the influence of Hamas and Hezbollah is essential for the United States. In a region where democracy is stifled and religious freedom prohibited, our lawmakers support Israel because it remains a democracy. It elects Arabs to its Knesset, allows massive demonstrations against the government, and has a set process by which an attorney general can indict the prime minister. Like too many democracies around the world, ours included, it is submitting to growing authoritarian impulses. It is flawed and messy, but Israel is still a democracy worth supporting as a geopolitical imperative.

I used to listen to some colleagues in Congress admit that despite their personal beliefs, they had to vote against a gun safety measure or else lose an election to a pro-gun activist. I never heard someone say they wanted to vote against funding a ballistic missile system for Israel but could not because of fear that they would lose an election to AIPAC.

To be clear, AIPAC is very powerful. It does what every lobbyist does in drafting legislative language, organizing votes, pressing candidates to write position papers, and seeking to influence members of Congress. It has, at times, overreached and I am concerned with the sense of growing partisan rifts among its members. But it does not have the power to get members of Congress to vote against the national interest. It frames its arguments not based on what is good for Israel but what is good for the United States. For the vast majority of our lawmakers, that is an easy sell.